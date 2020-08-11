Global Octopus Market is Expected to Reach 624,490 Metric Tons by 2025
The global octopus market is driven by the increasing prevalence of export & import with the biggest Producer of octopus, countries, value chain analysis & forecast.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Octopus Market Production by Countries, Import, Export, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" Nutrients present in Octopus helps individuals in fighting deadly disease by preventing heart attacks and suffering from strokes, it also contains selenium and other essential minerals which are healthy for consumers. The market for Octopus is growing year on year; one of the main reasons for this growth is the rising awareness about nutrition present in the meat of Octopus. This Octopus meat contains high value of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. Octopus also contains Omega-3 fatty acids, trace minerals and presence of iron makes it beneficial for the sound immune system, cell growth as well as brain development. Due to all these benefits, the market for Octopus will grow in upcoming years, according to Renub Research analysis, the Global Octopus Market will grow to 624,490 Metric Tons by the year 2025.
According to Renub Research analysis Global Octopus Market is expected to reach 624,490 Metric Tons by 2025. Forecast by Import, Export Countries (2020 - 2025)
Octopus is considered as one of the delicacies in the Mediterranean food. It has different cooking methods as compared to other seafood. If standard cooking methods not used for Octopus, it will be difficult to eat by consumers. It has a better taste as well more health benefits as compared to other seafood items.
There are number health benefits of Octopus few of them are given below with nutrients present in this seafood.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: It is known for Omega-3 fatty acids present in abundant quantity. This nutrient is responsible for reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke. It benefits the cardiovascular system and boosts cognitive function by consuming.
Iron: Iron is present in high quantity in Octopus meat. Only 100 grams of this meat will be sufficient for the daily requirement as suggested by health care experts.
Protein: 100 gram of Octopus contains 30 grams of protein. Octopus meat benefits in muscle growth and regeneration, it is a perfect choice for the individual wishing muscular body and visits the gym regularly.
Low Fat: It contains low saturated fat which helps in maintaining balanced weight as it contains low calories.
COVID-19 Impact on Global Octopus Market
COVID-19 has affected the market of each item due to lockdown imposed by governments and breakdown of supply chain and scarcity of human resources at port facilities. Besides, restaurants and seafood outlets are closed in almost every country.
Market Summary:
By Producing Countries: This research report covers the following Octopus producing countries: Morocco, China, Mexico, South Korea, Mauritania, Japan, and other countries. According to Renub Research analysis China is the biggest producer of Octopus.
By Importing Countries: Europe is the biggest importer of Octopus according to Renub Research analysis. This research report covers the following Octopus importing countries: United States, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Japan and Canada.
By Exporting Countries: Mexico has significant share as compared to other exporting countries. This research report covers the following Octopus exporting countries: Mexico, Spain, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Senegal and Value Chain Analysis & Forecast.
Industry Related Opportunity:
