SofemaOnline launches Aviation Leadership & Management Skills Development Diploma
SofemaOnline launches a new diploma as part of the constantly growing training portfolio - Aviation Leadership & Management Skills Development Diploma
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2020 ) SofemaOnline (SOL) is pleased to announce that building on the success of our Learning Path Diploma Program we are adding a further Diploma to recognize the Soft Skills required for Aviation Management.
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development Diploma
Introduction - Are Leaders Born or Made?
Behavioral Theorists believe that people can become leaders through the process of teaching, learning and observation. Leadership is a set of skills that can be learned by training, perception, practice and experience over time. Leadership learning is a lifetime activity.
The SofemaOnline Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development Diploma brings together 12 separate Courses (each one is certificated) on completion of all 12 courses the student is awarded a hard copy diploma.
What is in the Diploma Program?
- Leadership Skills
- Body Language for Executives
- Building Competency
- Communication and Assertiveness
- Public Speaking
- Delivering an Effective Mentoring Program in Aviation Operations & Maintenance
- Developing Positive Interview Skills
- Developing Teams
- EASA AM & Nominated Person 6 Sigma Awareness
- Facilitating Effective Meetings
- Introduction to Performance Coaching in Aviation Operations & Maintenance
- Measuring Aviation Training Return on Investment (ROI)
Early Bird Introductory Special Offer
The Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development Diploma is in the final stages of preparation (currently it is more than 50% available on www.sofemaonline.com)
Normal Price is 502.5 Euro when taken separately, Diploma Price for all courses will be 325 Euro.
Early Bird Discount Available until the end of September 2020 - 250 Euro!
Next Steps
To register for the Early Bird Offer please email online@sassofia.com.
