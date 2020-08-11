Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion | Growth Drivers | Impact of Covid 19
North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2020 ) The research report provides insights into the global medical camera market. It profiles key players in the market and provides a thorough product analysis. Strategies followed by key players to remain competitive in the market were analyzed to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics.
The forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand trends in this market and help them to capitalize on growth opportunities.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras
- Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras
- Growth Opportunities in Asia
Target Audience for this Report:
- Medical Camera Manufacturers
- Medical Camera Distributors
- Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Schools, Group Practices, Individual Surgeons, and Governing Bodies)
The sensor type segment of the market is further segmented into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. The CMOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CMOS Image Sensors offer various advantages, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost, which are driving growth in this segment.
The resolution type segment of the medical camera market is further segmented into standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted with the highest growth rate in this market, during the forecast period; owing to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.
The end user type segment of the medical camera market is further segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers. The specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Long waiting times in hospitals and a growing preference for clinics and ambulatory surgery centers are driving this market.
The geography segment is categorized into into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.
Prominent players in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada).
