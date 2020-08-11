Asia Pacific Shows Strong Growth Rate in Single-cell Analysis Market with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2020-2025
North America dominates the single-cell analysis market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2020 ) The growth of the Single-cell Analysis Market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments:
- In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.
- In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.
In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.
- In July 2018, 10x Genomics partnered with BioLegend to develop ready-to-use solutions for the simultaneous measurement of highly multiplexed proteins and unbiased gene expression from single cells.
- In March 2018, Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies. This acquisition aimed at expanding Danaher’s presence in the highly attractive genomics market.
Browse 225 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254
Research applications will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.
NGS is the fastest-growing segment of the single-cell analysis market, by technique
Based on technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.0% during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254
Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period;
The global market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are some of the major factors driving the demand for single-cell analysis consumables and instruments in this regional market.
Key Market Players;
Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments:
- In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.
- In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.
In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.
- In July 2018, 10x Genomics partnered with BioLegend to develop ready-to-use solutions for the simultaneous measurement of highly multiplexed proteins and unbiased gene expression from single cells.
- In March 2018, Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies. This acquisition aimed at expanding Danaher’s presence in the highly attractive genomics market.
Browse 225 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254
Research applications will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.
NGS is the fastest-growing segment of the single-cell analysis market, by technique
Based on technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.0% during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254
Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period;
The global market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are some of the major factors driving the demand for single-cell analysis consumables and instruments in this regional market.
Key Market Players;
Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.