High-Resolution Melting Analysis: an Emerging Market With Promising Growth Potential
North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2020 ) Global high-resolution melting analysis industry growth is propelled by the benefits of this technology, such as its high efficacy, significant accuracy, and small cycle times. Additionally, market growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases & genetic disorders, increasing public-private investments in the Genomics sector, funds & grants, rapid growth in the aging population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
Target audience for this report:
- qPCR Manufacturing/Distribution Companies
- Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes
- Research and Development (R&D) Companies
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Healthcare Service Providers (including Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres)
- Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
- Forensic Laboratories
Browse 78 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216456020
On the basis of product & service, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2016; and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the high-resolution melting analysis market is broadly classified into SNP genotyping, mutation scanning, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications. In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications of SNP genotyping in the diagnosis of genetic and autoimmune diseases, study of the variations in drug responses, drug discovery & development, and the identification of genetic variations in plant or animal genomes.
On the basis of end user, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216456020
The North American region accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects in this region are the key growth drivers for the North American market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, due to its large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, expansion of key market players, and increasing awareness of personalized medicine.
The major players in the global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). Other players in the market include Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
