Heights Garage Door Repair Houston Rolled Out Limited-Period Offer On Automatic Garage Door Services
The Houston-based garage door repair service provider is now offering a limited period discount on automatic garage door repair services.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2020 ) For repairs and troubleshooting of high-end automatic garage doors, Heights Garage Door Repair Houston, a reputable garage door service Houston company, is now offering a limited period discount for Houston based residents and business owners. The owners of the garage door repair Houston business stated at a recent press conference that the aim of the company is to encourage garage owners in the region for scheduled repair and maintenance of this sophisticated garage doors and to create brand awareness.
"It is strictly advised to refrain from using an automatic door once a small problem is found. Some common symptoms can be door not closing, or a jerk faced at the time of closing, or failure to reach the opening zone, or stopping right above the floor and such. Perhaps a user wouldn’t even realize that the safety sensors are no longer working or any other part - all of which can prove highly detrimental upon repeated use. The best thing to do at that time is to have recourse to experts. Depending on the severity of the situation, our garage door repair and installation experts can decide and tell what kind of service is required", said Jimi Forster, one of the senior executives employed with the garage doors Houston company.
The pricing plans for garage door repair services will be valid for a very limited period, so as to encourage clients to avail the offer.
"We have heavily slashed down the service charges for automatic garage door repair and installation services. The idea is to encourage home and business garage owners to do a security audit of their garage doors periodically", Forster added while speaking to the press.
The CEO and managing director of the garage door repair Houston TX business, who was present at the press meet, said, "Service costs for automatic garage doors are quite reasonable. Now that prices have come down, this is a golden opportunity for customers to make the most of it. All the technicians employed with us are qualified to fix any type of brand of doors or openers".
About the Company
Heights Garage Door Repair Houston is one of the most trustworthy garage door repairs and replacement solution providers in Houston.
To know more, visit https://heightsgaragedoorrepairhouston.com/
Phone: (713) 714-5282
Full Address: N Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX. 77008
