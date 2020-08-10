Garage Door Services and Repair Inc is Ready to Offer Insulated Garage Door Installation And Fixing Services
From residential to commercial doors — the service provider offers an extensive range of services that covers every aspect of the garage door to the customers of Houston at feasible rates
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2020 ) Garage Door Services And Repair Inc, a leading Houston garage door repair service provider, recently announced at a press conference that they are now capable of offering insulated garage door installation and repair services. According to the Garage Door Services and Repair Inc owners, the majority of the recently constructed houses don't have any insulating garage doors in their garages. As it's very important to adjust the interior temperature, insulated garage doors are the best type of doors homeowners can opt for.
"As heaters consume a significant amount of energy during the winter season, upgrading the garage door to insulating material can be very beneficial to keep the garage warm. On the flip side, an insulated door can be an ideal energy-efficient model during summer as well. It helps to prevent the scorching heat of summer entering into the garage and even reduce the interior noise. We currently offer installation of insulated garage doors, along with repairing services. The cost-effective services are intended to benefit the small garage owners more who require budget-friendly insulated garage doors", said Thomas Wang, a top executive of the overhead garage door Houston repair company.
He continued, "Our specially designed three-layered insulated doors give utmost protection from intense temperatures during harsh weather. People don't need their room heaters or air-conditioning system to work extra hours in order to regulate the garage temperature. The insulated doors will do the job instead, with less energy wasted. We also provide repairing service of damaged insulated doors. Our technicians are well-trained and always ready to provide professional services according to the door issue. They are completely licensed and insured to deal with any kind of garage door problem and will let the customers know whether the door needs replacement or not".
"Besides insulated doors, our company is also a leading service provider of regular garage doors. Manual or automatic, we take care of them all. From the basic issue of spring to worn-out cables, our servicemen fix them with special supervision," Mr. Wang concluded.
About the Company
Garage Door Services and Repair Inc is a leading garage door repairing company in Houston, TX.
To know more, visit https://gds-repair.com/
Phone: (713) 730-2797
Full Address: 4660 Beechnut St. Houston, TX. 77096
Garage Door Services and Repair Inc
Thomas Wang
Tel: (713) 730-2797
Email us
This is a press release.
