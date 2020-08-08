Cell Lysis Market Worth $3.84 Billion | Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine | Major Key Players
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 08, 2020 ) The research report aims to provide insights into the global cell lysis market. It provides valuable information on the product, type of cell, and end-users, in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
According to the new market research report "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Government Funding for Research
- High Prevalence of Diseases
- Expanding Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries
- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
- Emerging Countries to Present High-Growth Opportunities
Browse 84 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Based on product, the Cell Fractionation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. High prevalence of diseases and increasing funding for cell-based research will drive the growth of this market segment. The instruments segment comprises sonicators, homogenizers, and other instruments.
Based on type of cell, the Cell Lysis Market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research.
Based on end-users, the Cell Fractionation market is segmented into research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Increasing prevalence of diseases and rising government investments will drive the growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321
Based on regions, the global cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.
Key players in the cell lysis market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).
