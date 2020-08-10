Hepatitis Test Solution Market - Emerging Industry Dynamics | Technological Innovations
The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2018 and 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2020 ) Hepatitis testing refers to the diagnostic procedures performed to determine what genotype of hepatitis is causing the disease and what treatment is best suited. As different hepatitis viruses cause similar symptoms, it is important to run a series of diagnostic tests to identify the virus.
The global Hepatitis Diagnostic Test Market is valued at 2.54 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at CAGR of 4.9% to USD 3.37 billion by 2023 during the forecast period.
Increasing number of blood transfusions & donations, high burden of hepatitis worldwide, benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits, and initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations are the major factors driving this market.
Target Audience:
# Blood banks
# Pathologists and pathology laboratories
# Distributors of IVD products
# Research institutes
# Hospitals and clinics
# Healthcare institutions
# Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)
# Market research and consulting firms
The hepatitis C segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the next five years
On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and other hepatitis disease. The hepatitis C segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of HCV infections and limited vaccination coverage.
The ELISA segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
On the basis of technology, the Hepatitis Diagnostic Test Market is segmented into ELISA, rapid diagnostics test, PCR, INAAT, and other technologies. In 2018, the ELISA is expected to account for the largest market share, by technology. The wide acceptance of this test in clinical practices to diagnose hepatitis is the main factor driving this market.
Geographically, the hepatitis test solution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018 North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market. The large share of the North America region is mainly attributed to factors such as the developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories.
The APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the hepatitis test solution market in this region is driven by the widespread prevalence of hepatitis infections, increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure.
Collaborations, agreements, and partnerships remain at the center of the strategic growth initiatives adopted by most of the key players in the global Hepatitis Diagnostic Test Market. Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad, DiaSorin, Danaher, and Grifols have been focusing on this inorganic strategy to enhance their market presence. Players also adopted product launches, product approval, and acquisition as growth strategies.
The key players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (US), Siemens (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), bioMérieux (France), Danaher (US), and Grifols (Spain).
