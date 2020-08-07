Online training for Cabin Crew and Flight Crew – Dangerous Goods & Aviation Security Recurrent Package
SofemaOnline just launched online recurrent training for Cabin Crew and Flight Crew.
Each flight crew and cabin crew member must receive recurrent training to maintain the level of proficiency and refresh their knowledge and skills of all normal and emergency situations.
Cabin crew recurrent training shall comply with Commission Regulation (EU) No 965/2012. ORO.CC.140 and AMC1.ORO.CC.140 and training and checking programs and related documentation in accordance with ORO.CC.115.
In support of this objective SofemaOnline (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com offers a package consisting of:
Dangerous Goods Training – Category 10
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Equivalent to half-day classroom training
Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Airport Staff – Restricted training*
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Equivalent to a half-day training
*The course is available only for Companies and on request.
Please Note that Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff is a Restricted training, only available to companies and should be blended with your competency-based training and assessment.
How to Register:
Visit the Flight Deck and Cabin Crew Recurrent Package page and enrol now with PayPal or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
SofemaOnline Customers Feedback:
“The course was definitely helpful for me as it cleared the basic concepts and gave me innovative ideas to implement in my own organization.”
“Relevant content and good overall impression. The VO adds interesting bits of information and makes the presentation more interesting.”
“The course has great value and is easy to understand”
