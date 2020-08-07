Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Worth $4.01 Billion | Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders | Major Key Players
North America to account for the major Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market share.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 07, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product (Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices), Portability (Stationary, Portable), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of products, the oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is expected to dominate the global oxygen therapy equipment market in 2017. The increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements to develop smaller, quieter and more effective equipment are key drivers increasing the demand for oxygen source equipment.
The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented by portability into stationary devices and portable devices. In 2017, the stationary devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oxygen therapy equipment market, by portability. Severe complications in patients suffering from respiratory disorders and the increasing proportion of geriatric population across the globe are major drivers for the growth of this segment.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders
- Shift From Traditional Cylinders to Portable Concentrators
- Preference Towards Home-Based Oxygen Therapy
- Technological Advancements
- Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population
Target Audience for this Report:
- Oxygen therapy equipment manufacturers and vendors
- Research associations related to oxygen therapy
- Healthcare institutions (hospitals, laboratories, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)
- Various research and consulting firms
- Distributors of oxygen therapy equipment
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Based on region, the oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the oxygen therapy equipment market, on account of the increasing proportion of the geriatric population, rising number of hospitals, and increasing awareness regarding oxygen therapy.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
Key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.)
