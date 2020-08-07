Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Meat Testing Market
Meat testing market was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2017; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 07, 2020 ) The global meat testing market is estimated at USD 7.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2023. Outbreaks of diseases due to contaminated meat & seafood have massively transformed the industry, leading to increased government regulations on meat products and their quality. Increasing incidents of such frauds are a major concern in the industry. These factors are the major drivers of the meat testing industry, globally.
On the basis of target tested, the pathogen testing segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the species identification segment, in 2018. Improper storage of raw meat can cause pathogen contamination in raw meat; also, cross-contamination leads to the contamination of meat & seafood by foreign particles, which leads to food recalls. Additionally, due to the complex process and supply chain, concerns about cross contamination during storage, transportation, handling, and repacking are rising. This gives rise to food safety and standard issues with respect to contaminants and undeclared species that may be life-threatening to consumers. This is driving the market for species identification testing.
The meat testing market, on the basis of sample type, is segmented into pigmeat, poultry, sheep & goat, beef, and seafood. Poultry meat accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by pigmeat. The poultry segment in the meat testing market includes meat from various breeds of hen, ducks, turkeys, quails, and pheasants. The consumption of poultry meat is increasing worldwide as there are more ready-to-eat products available in the market containing poultry meat as compared to other meat; hence, consumer concerns regarding the safety of poultry meat products are rising.
On the basis of technology, PCR technology accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by immunoassay testing technologies. The benefit of PCR technology is its automated approach to testing that provides quick results. Thus, it is used widely for the detection of unidentified species.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for meat testing in 2018. This is due to the increased awareness of safe food products among consumers, the growing number of meat product recalls, and stringent food safety regulations in the region. The US is one of the largest meat consuming countries, with stringent regulations to keep a check on the quality of meat products. This leads to the growth of the meat testing services industry; more the production of meat, the more testing will be required.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxemburg), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), TUV SUD (Germany), ALS (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Romer Labs (Austria), LGC Limited (UK), Genetic ID (US), and Microbac Laboratories (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
