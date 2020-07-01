EASA Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) Training Requirements – Update July 2020
SofemaOnline offers EASA Training Considerations related to the Part M – Continuing Airworthiness Environment
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2020 ) SofemaOnline provides online regulatory training courses to support the development of your Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO).
The following information supports consideration of which training is appropriate fora CAMO engaged with Large Aircraft (Aircraft above 5700 KGS).
All the following courses are available via the online training platform www.SofemaOnline.com.
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and SofemaOnline (SOL) offer multiple training courses as either Classroom, Webinar, or Online training – the following “New Courses” are now available:
EASA Part CAMO
SMS for Part CAMO
HF & SMS Initial course for Continuing Airworthiness Staff
Part M 2020
Consider the benefits of enrolling and receiving SofemaOnline training courses.
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with SofemaOnline.com and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group – SofemaOnline User Forum.
Check out which courses are most appropriate for your role in the PART M CAMO Organisation by clicking here.
The Sofema Difference is Real!
We are so confident that we really stand out above the crowd that we offer free access to Quality Managers for audit purposes.
The SOL Team is ready to help you now, please email online@sassofia.com.
The SofemaOnline difference is real and if you have not already done so, please try SofemaOnline now! – How to register
Is Online Better?
Well, do not just ask us – Try asking the US Department of Education who found that between just classroom and online training.
“Solely learning online was proven slightly more effective than Solely learning in a classroom. In other words, if you only choose one delivery method students would learn more through just online training.”
See The Study Details
See www.sofemaonline.com now or email online@sassofia.com to find out how you can benefit from our world-beating Multi-Delegate/Multi-Course Discount Program
The following information supports consideration of which training is appropriate fora CAMO engaged with Large Aircraft (Aircraft above 5700 KGS).
All the following courses are available via the online training platform www.SofemaOnline.com.
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and SofemaOnline (SOL) offer multiple training courses as either Classroom, Webinar, or Online training – the following “New Courses” are now available:
EASA Part CAMO
SMS for Part CAMO
HF & SMS Initial course for Continuing Airworthiness Staff
Part M 2020
Consider the benefits of enrolling and receiving SofemaOnline training courses.
Enjoy an Easy Online learning experience with SofemaOnline.com and SAS-e-aviation YouTube Video Channel.
Features Include:
- EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses;
- Easy to browse course catalogue;
- Faster and effective delivery;
- Study in the comfort of your own home;
- Complete module examinations and print your certificates on completion;
- Cost-effective professional service;
- Access to the courses you like at any time;
- Support for student questions through LinkedIn User Group – SofemaOnline User Forum.
Check out which courses are most appropriate for your role in the PART M CAMO Organisation by clicking here.
The Sofema Difference is Real!
We are so confident that we really stand out above the crowd that we offer free access to Quality Managers for audit purposes.
The SOL Team is ready to help you now, please email online@sassofia.com.
The SofemaOnline difference is real and if you have not already done so, please try SofemaOnline now! – How to register
Is Online Better?
Well, do not just ask us – Try asking the US Department of Education who found that between just classroom and online training.
“Solely learning online was proven slightly more effective than Solely learning in a classroom. In other words, if you only choose one delivery method students would learn more through just online training.”
See The Study Details
See www.sofemaonline.com now or email online@sassofia.com to find out how you can benefit from our world-beating Multi-Delegate/Multi-Course Discount Program
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.