Allergy Diagnostics Market Worth $5.74 Billion | Rising Environmental Pollution Levels
North America is the largest regional market for allergy diagnostics market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2020 ) The allergy diagnosis is an important introductory step for effective allergy treatment. Current allergy tests are more convenient and accurate compared to the tests that were available before. With the help of a detailed medical history, allergy tests can identify specific triggers for an individual’s allergic reactions. This process is also required in drug development and the production process of allergy treatments.
How Market Growth Looks Like?
The Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 5.74 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.5%.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the high incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases, rising environmental pollution, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing access to medical insurance in the US. On the other hand, lack of awareness of allergic diseases in some countries is restraining the growth of this market.
Browse 105 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701
Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics:
Driver: High incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases
Allergy diagnostics is an important step in the treatment of patients suffering from allergic diseases. Major allergic diseases include asthma, rhinitis, angioedema, urticaria, conjunctivitis, and eczema, while conditions such as food allergies and drug and insect allergies also affect large population across the globe. According to an editorial piece published in the World Allergy Journal in May 2014, globally, ~300 million people suffer from asthma, and ~200 to 250 million people suffer from food allergies as of 2013.
According to the WHO, the total number of asthma patients globally is estimated to increase to 400 million by 2025. The economic burden of allergies includes both direct and indirect costs—direct costs include expenditure on medications and healthcare provisions while indirect costs include the costs associated with loss of work, social support, loss of taxation income, and lower productivity at work. Considering these factors, authorities in several countries are focusing on reducing the burden of allergic diseases in their respective healthcare systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for allergy diagnostics instruments and consumables in the coming years.
Opportunity: Growing adoption of automation for quicker turnaround times
Turnaround time (TAT) is an important factor in laboratory services and is often used as a key indicator of laboratory performance. Fully automated immunoassay systems are popular as they improve the TAT of laboratories and reduce labor costs. Semi-automated instruments are also preferred as they are less expensive; however, these systems increase the TAT. To meet the requirement of increased on-board testing capacity, advanced allergy diagnostic tests have been introduced in the market. Also, the market is witnessing greater adoption of automation for quicker TAT.
Automation in laboratories helps increase the efficiency of laboratory workflows, thus maintaining high throughputs. The main objective of automation in laboratories is to minimize nonvalue-adding steps, such as tube sorting, centrifugation, loading of analyzers, and preparing and sorting of materials required for testing. Some large laboratory chains are now shifting toward complete or total laboratory automation (TLA). However, these laboratories require major financial commitment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701
The allergy treatment market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the high healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of key market players in the region. These factors, coupled with the rising prevalence of different types of allergies, have resulted in the wide availability and adoption of various allergy diagnostic products and services in the US and Canada.
The key players operating in the allergy diagnostics and treatment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), DR. FOOKE - Achterrath Laboratorien GmbH (Germany)
How Market Growth Looks Like?
The Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 5.74 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.5%.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the high incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases, rising environmental pollution, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing access to medical insurance in the US. On the other hand, lack of awareness of allergic diseases in some countries is restraining the growth of this market.
Browse 105 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701
Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics:
Driver: High incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases
Allergy diagnostics is an important step in the treatment of patients suffering from allergic diseases. Major allergic diseases include asthma, rhinitis, angioedema, urticaria, conjunctivitis, and eczema, while conditions such as food allergies and drug and insect allergies also affect large population across the globe. According to an editorial piece published in the World Allergy Journal in May 2014, globally, ~300 million people suffer from asthma, and ~200 to 250 million people suffer from food allergies as of 2013.
According to the WHO, the total number of asthma patients globally is estimated to increase to 400 million by 2025. The economic burden of allergies includes both direct and indirect costs—direct costs include expenditure on medications and healthcare provisions while indirect costs include the costs associated with loss of work, social support, loss of taxation income, and lower productivity at work. Considering these factors, authorities in several countries are focusing on reducing the burden of allergic diseases in their respective healthcare systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for allergy diagnostics instruments and consumables in the coming years.
Opportunity: Growing adoption of automation for quicker turnaround times
Turnaround time (TAT) is an important factor in laboratory services and is often used as a key indicator of laboratory performance. Fully automated immunoassay systems are popular as they improve the TAT of laboratories and reduce labor costs. Semi-automated instruments are also preferred as they are less expensive; however, these systems increase the TAT. To meet the requirement of increased on-board testing capacity, advanced allergy diagnostic tests have been introduced in the market. Also, the market is witnessing greater adoption of automation for quicker TAT.
Automation in laboratories helps increase the efficiency of laboratory workflows, thus maintaining high throughputs. The main objective of automation in laboratories is to minimize nonvalue-adding steps, such as tube sorting, centrifugation, loading of analyzers, and preparing and sorting of materials required for testing. Some large laboratory chains are now shifting toward complete or total laboratory automation (TLA). However, these laboratories require major financial commitment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701
The allergy treatment market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the high healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of key market players in the region. These factors, coupled with the rising prevalence of different types of allergies, have resulted in the wide availability and adoption of various allergy diagnostic products and services in the US and Canada.
The key players operating in the allergy diagnostics and treatment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), DR. FOOKE - Achterrath Laboratorien GmbH (Germany)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.