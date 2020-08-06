Optometry Equipment Market Growth in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Discover The Latest Trends ,Growth Opportunities, Largest Revenue Generating Region and Latent Adjacency
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market by Type (OCT, Fundus Cameras, Perimeters, Ophthalmoscope, Ultrasound, Autorefractor, Slit Lamp, Corneal Topography, Lensmeter, Chart Projectors, Wavefront Analyzer), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.29 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Browse 169 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 209 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment"
The rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the eye exam equipment market.
By type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016.
On the basis of type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the global eye exam equipment market in 2016. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of retinal diseases and glaucoma, technological advancements in eye exam equipment, increasing number of eye care clinics, and growing access to modern ophthalmic diagnostic devices.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14475790
By end user, the clinics segment held the largest market share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016.
On the basis of end user, the clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market. The large share of the clinics segment can be attributed to factors such as the large patient pool treated in clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices established by ophthalmologists in emerging countries.
North America dominated the eye exam equipment market in 2016.
North America accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of ocular disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced eye exam equipment, and greater adoption of ophthalmology treatments and surgeries in this region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the eye exam equipment market.
Request Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14475790
Market Players:
The prominent players in the global Eye Exam Equipment Market are Carl Ziess (Germany), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Topcon (Japan), NIDEK (Japan), Heidelberg Engineering (Germany), Escalon (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Valent (Canada), Canon (Japan), Essilor (France), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), and Luneau Technology (France).
Browse 169 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 209 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment"
The rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of the eye exam equipment market.
By type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016.
On the basis of type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment accounted for the largest share of the global eye exam equipment market in 2016. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of retinal diseases and glaucoma, technological advancements in eye exam equipment, increasing number of eye care clinics, and growing access to modern ophthalmic diagnostic devices.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14475790
By end user, the clinics segment held the largest market share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016.
On the basis of end user, the clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market. The large share of the clinics segment can be attributed to factors such as the large patient pool treated in clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices established by ophthalmologists in emerging countries.
North America dominated the eye exam equipment market in 2016.
North America accounted for the largest share of the eye exam equipment market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The developed healthcare system, rising prevalence of ocular disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, availability of technologically advanced eye exam equipment, and greater adoption of ophthalmology treatments and surgeries in this region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the eye exam equipment market.
Request Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14475790
Market Players:
The prominent players in the global Eye Exam Equipment Market are Carl Ziess (Germany), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Topcon (Japan), NIDEK (Japan), Heidelberg Engineering (Germany), Escalon (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Valent (Canada), Canon (Japan), Essilor (France), Heine Optotechnik (Germany), and Luneau Technology (France).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.