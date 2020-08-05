How Important is Aircraft Inspection Competence in an EASA Part 145 Maintenance Organisation?
We believe it is extremely important and we are pleased to announce our brand new 2-day Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) classroom training which is available as an online course with voice-over at SofemaOnline.com
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 05, 2020 ) The Online Price is 107.50 Euros – with discounts of up to 45% available depending on the number of attendees
See additional details regarding the Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with voice-over online course
What’s in the course?
- The Importance of Aircraft Inspection
- Airworthiness Inspection – The Role of Part 145 B1& B2 Certifier
- Introduction to MSG-3
- Considerations Related to MSG-3 Aircraft Inspection Standards
- Considering Inspection Tooling use and Maintenance & Human Factors Related to Inspection Activities
- Causes of Corrosion
- Types of Corrosion
- Corrosion Prevention Control Program CPCP Review
- How good are your Corrosion Control Assessment and Maintenance Procedures?
- Aircraft Fuel Tank Microbiological Concerns
- Considering Different types of Inspection GVI / DVI / SI
- Performing an Effective Aircraft Maintenance Inspection
- Inspection Performance & Staff Competence
- Development of Competence related to Practical Inspection Training
- Inspection Processes related to Engines
- Composite Damage Inspection and Tolerances
- Tapping Inspection
- General Guide to Effective Aircraft Inspection
More details:
Course type: Presentation with voice-over
Duration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Category: Part 145
Price: 107.50 EUR (Discount program)
Pre-requisites
This is not an entry-level course and typically assumes as a minimum the completion of an Aviation Maintenance Training as well as a background in an aviation maintenance environment. Typically attendees will be either Part 66 LAE’s or in the process of obtaining a Part 66 License.
How to enrol:
Visit the course’s page to register with PayPal or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
SofemaOnline Customers Feedback:
“The course was definitely helpful for me as it cleared the basic concepts and gave me innovative ideas to implement in my own organization.”
“Relevant content and good overall impression.The VO adds interesting bits of information and makes the presentation more interesting.”
“The course has great value and is easy to understand”
Better your aviation competence – Take the Course & Start learning!
See additional details regarding the Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with voice-over online course
What’s in the course?
- The Importance of Aircraft Inspection
- Airworthiness Inspection – The Role of Part 145 B1& B2 Certifier
- Introduction to MSG-3
- Considerations Related to MSG-3 Aircraft Inspection Standards
- Considering Inspection Tooling use and Maintenance & Human Factors Related to Inspection Activities
- Causes of Corrosion
- Types of Corrosion
- Corrosion Prevention Control Program CPCP Review
- How good are your Corrosion Control Assessment and Maintenance Procedures?
- Aircraft Fuel Tank Microbiological Concerns
- Considering Different types of Inspection GVI / DVI / SI
- Performing an Effective Aircraft Maintenance Inspection
- Inspection Performance & Staff Competence
- Development of Competence related to Practical Inspection Training
- Inspection Processes related to Engines
- Composite Damage Inspection and Tolerances
- Tapping Inspection
- General Guide to Effective Aircraft Inspection
More details:
Course type: Presentation with voice-over
Duration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Category: Part 145
Price: 107.50 EUR (Discount program)
Pre-requisites
This is not an entry-level course and typically assumes as a minimum the completion of an Aviation Maintenance Training as well as a background in an aviation maintenance environment. Typically attendees will be either Part 66 LAE’s or in the process of obtaining a Part 66 License.
How to enrol:
Visit the course’s page to register with PayPal or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
SofemaOnline Customers Feedback:
“The course was definitely helpful for me as it cleared the basic concepts and gave me innovative ideas to implement in my own organization.”
“Relevant content and good overall impression.The VO adds interesting bits of information and makes the presentation more interesting.”
“The course has great value and is easy to understand”
Better your aviation competence – Take the Course & Start learning!
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.