Jimmy's TOP 14 Video Arcade Game Picks!
Own – Pac-Man – Ms. Pac-man – Missile Command – Space Invaders and more!
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2020 ) InThenewAge.com: Now included with all 4,500 In One multigame arcade machine is the following classic video arcade games from the 1980’s!
But WAIT a MINUTE! Our all new “Classic Arcade System,” arcade machines include 4,500 video games from the late 70’s, the 80’s, the 90’s, and many from the millennium!
Look at the following video games included!
Remember, our 4,500 In One arcade machine are available in full-size upright arcade cabinets and sit-down cocktail arcade game cabinets!
1. Pac-Man (1980)
Pac-Man is a maze chase video game. The player controls the eponymous character through an enclosed maze; the objective of the game is to eat all of the dots placed in the maze while avoiding four colored ghosts — Blinky (red), Pinky (pink), Inky (cyan), and Clyde (orange) — that pursue him. When all the dots are eaten, the player advances to the next level. If Pac-Man contacts a ghost, he will lose a life; the game ends when all lives are lost. Each of the four ghosts have their own unique, distinct artificial intelligence (A.I.), or "personalities"; Blinky gives direct chase to Pac-Man, Pinky and Inky try to position themselves in front of Pac-Man, usually by cornering him, and Clyde will switch between chasing Pac-Man and fleeing from him.
Placed at the four corners of the maze are large flashing "energizers", or "power pellets". Eating these will cause the ghosts to turn blue with a dizzied expression and reverse direction. Pac-Man can eat blue ghosts for bonus points; when eaten, their eyes make their way back to the center box in the maze. Eating multiple blue ghosts in succession increases their point value. Blue-colored ghosts will flash white when they are about to turn back into their normal, lethal form. Eating a certain number of dots in a level will cause a bonus item, usually in the form of a fruit, to appear underneath the regeneration box, which can be eaten for bonus points.
The game increases in difficulty as the player progresses; the ghosts become faster and the power pellets decrease in duration, to the point where the ghosts will no longer turn blue and edible. To the sides of the maze are two large "warp tunnels", which allow Pac-Man and the ghosts to travel to the opposite side of the screen. Ghosts become slower when entering and exiting these tunnels. Levels are indicated by the fruit icon at the bottom of the screen. In-between levels are short cutscenes featuring Pac-Man and Blinky in humorous, comical situations. The game becomes unplayable at the 256th level due to an integer overflow that affects the game's memory, rendering this level unbeatable
2. Ms. Pac Man (1981)
Editor's note: Every week we poll people around the office to see what makes them tick. This week we asked which games were their favorites back in the 1980s, when arcades were everywhere.
Ms. Pac Man (Midway Games) wasn't just the first arcade game I ever played; it was my first video game. Pretty slow-moving by today's standards, in retrospect it seems somewhat zen. But it didn’t require terrific coordination, so the barroom tabletop version was perfectly suited to my inebriated gameplay.
3. Galaga (1981)
This Japanese arcade game was published by Namco in 1981. This was the sequel to the 1979 game Galaxia. Galaga’s gameplay is to score as many points as you can while you’re in control of a spacecraft that is on the bottom of the screen. All you must do is fight off enemy aliens that comes in groups in a formation. This video game is one of the most commercially successful games in the 80s and has had several sequels. Today, you can download an app of this game named Galaga 30th Collection for iOS.
3. Robotron 2084 (1982)
Robotron 2084 (Williams Electronics) had to be one of the dumbest and most injury inducing arcade games from the 80s. There were two joysticks, which my adolescent brain could never quite master, one that aimed and the other that shot. Pain throbbed in my wrists by the end of each game and I often needed recovery time between rounds.
I had no strategy, nor any idea what I was doing. I broke a sweat the second the game started, heart racing, breath quickening, a litany of curse words streaming from my lips as I completed wave after wave.
Robotron was the best. Just shoot, ideally in every direction at once, and try not to die. Ostensibly you were trying to save a bunch of lazy humans that walked around aimlessly, never justifying their existence, but the chaos of the battle was the only thing that mattered.
4. Space Invaders (1978-1981)
Space Invaders, one of the most well remembers and most iconic video arcade games of all time is a 1978 arcade game created by Tomohiro Nishikado. It was manufactured and sold by Taito in Japan and licensed in the United States by the Midway division of Bally. Within the shooter genre, Space Invaders was the first fixed shooter and set the template for the shoot 'em up genre. The goal is to defeat wave after wave of descending aliens with a horizontally moving laser to earn as many points as possible.
Space Invaders was an immediate commercial success; by 1982, it had grossed $3.8 billion, with a net profit of $450 million, making it the best-selling video game and highest grossing "entertainment product" at the time. Adjusted for inflation, the many versions of the game are estimated to have grossed over $13 billion in total revenue as of 2016, making it the highest-grossing video game of all time.
Space Invaders is considered one of the most influential video games of all time. It helped expand the video game industry from a novelty to a global industry and ushered in the golden age of arcade video games. It was the inspiration for numerous video games and game designers across different genres and has been ported and re-released in various forms. The 1980 Atari VCS version quadrupled sales
VCS, thereby becoming the first killer app for video game consoles. More broadly, the pixelated enemy alien has become a pop culture icon, often representing video games.
5. Donkey Kong
This 1981 game follows the adventure of an ape-like lead named Donkey Kong. It has two different genres and a spin-off title. Donkey Kong was first seen as an antagonist but later he was turned into a protagonist on the game Donkey Kong Jr. This game has a total of 30 sequels until 2015. Characters in Donkey Kong even appeared in Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart series.
6. Joust (1982)
There are so many, but if I must pick one, it's Joust (Williams Electronics). Where I grew up, there was a store where all the kids would go after school to buy candy and sodas and it had a wall that always had five or six arcade cabinets set up. I'd go there every day and pump quarters into Joust and with all the practice, I ended up at the top of the high score list for a long time. By the end I could put in one quarter and play for close to two hours. I just wish it were an acceptable thing to put on a resume.
7. Street Fighter (1987)
Street Fighter is a 1987 arcade game developed by Capcom. It is the first competitive fighting game produced by the company and the inaugural game in the Street Fighter series. While it did not achieve the same worldwide popularity as its sequel Street Fighter II when it was first released, the original Street Fighter introduced some of the conventions made standard in later games, such as the six button controls and the use of command based special techniques
8. Asteroids
Asteroids is a popular vector arcade game with a rather simple concept. If you’ve ever played this game before, you will probably remember it by the glowing bullets that come out of the spaceship when you shoot. Asteroids was released before joysticks were common in arcade games, so this game features a total of five buttons to play (not including player 1 and player 2 buttons). One of these buttons being rotate right, the other being rotate left, thrust, fire, and hyperspace. In the game, you are a small spaceship in the center of the screen that must shoot all the asteroids without getting hit. Occasionally, an extra enemy ship will come onto the screen and start firing at you, but it’s extra points if you can shoot him too. The hyperspace button simply transports your ship to another part of the screen quickly just in case you are surrounded by asteroids with no way of getting out. Be careful when using it though, because you never know when it can transport you right in front of an incoming asteroid!
9. Golden Tee Golf
Golden Tee Golf is a golf arcade game series by Incredible Technologies. Its signature feature is the use of a trackball to determine the power, direction, and curve of the player's golf shot. Play modes include casual 18-hole golf, closest to the pin, and online tournaments.
One of the longest running arcade game series, Golden Tee has maintained a large following and a competitive tournament scene.
The Golden Tee series began as a project at Incredible Technologies to create a large-scale golf simulator for sizable family entertainment centers. The idea was scrapped, but not before programmer Larry Hodgson had already written software to create virtual golf courses. Rather than discard his work, Hodgson retooled the concept to develop a golf game for regular arcade cabinets. He worked with co-designer Jim Zielinski, who initially rendered the courses using Deluxe Paint. Instead of a regular joystick and buttons for controls, they used a trackball, which Incredible Technologies had previously used for Capcom Bowling.
Just take me to the arcadegame selections, the videogames, pinball machines, virtual pinballgames, golden tee, golden tee videogames
The first Golden Tee was play-tested in a bar, a venue which would become the most popular location for Golden Tee cabinets. This first iteration was sold exclusively as a kit that could be used to convert existing arcade machines to Golden Tee. Released in 1989, the first Golden Tee sold relatively well, but the series first found great success with Golden Tee 3D several years later. The 1995 Peter Jacobson's Golden Tee 3D Golf (featuring Peter Jacobsen) was the first in the series to support online networked play. Rather than being networked to each other, the cabinets were all linked to a central computer which compared scores for tournament play. The first test tournament, held on 24 game cabinets in the Chicago area from November 24 to December 17, 1995, awarded real money to the winners, including a $1,000 grand prize. The first "real world" tournament was held mid-June to July 7, 1996, on 145 cabinets across six states, and was considered a major success. By the end of 1996, 1,250 cabinets were installed across 32 states. The tournament gave rise to a large competitive play scene for the franchise. Ryan Bourgeois has won the US national championship three times.
10. Dragon’s Lair - dragonslair
Dragon’s Lair is perhaps the most popular and well-remembered of all laser disk video arcade games. It is a video game franchise created by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth. The series is famous for its western animation-style graphics and convoluted decades-long history of being ported to many platforms and being remade into television and comic book series.
The first game in the series is titled Dragon's Lair, originally released for the arcades in 1983 by Cinematronics. It uses laserdisc technology, offering greatly superior graphics compared to other video games at the time. The game was ported to several other platforms, but as no home system technology of that era could accommodate the graphical quality of laserdisc, several abridged versions of the original game were released under different names. The first true sequel, Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp, would only appear in 1991. While its graphics were once again praised, the poor controls and limited interactivity kept it from reaching the popularity of the original.
The two main games in the series are considered gaming classics and are constantly re-released for each new generation of consoles. In 2010, they were bundled alongside the unrelated 1984 Bluth Group game Space Ace in the Dragon's Lair Trilogy which was made available across numerous platforms.
Gameplay:
Dragon's Lair is a laserdisc video game published by Cinematronics in 1983. In the game, the protagonist Dirk the Daring is a knight attempting to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe who has locked the princess in the foul wizard Mordroc's castle. It featured animation by ex-Disney animator Don Bluth. Most other games of the era represented the character as a sprite, which consisted of a series of pixels displayed in succession. Due to hardware limitations of the era, artists were greatly restricted in the detail they could achieve using that technique; the resolution, framerate, and number of frames were severely constrained. Dragon's Lair overcame those limitations by tapping into the vast storage potential of the Laserdisc but imposed other limitations on the actual gameplay. It was advertised as the first truly 3D video game and as the meeting point of video games and animated films. The success of the game sparked numerous home ports, sequels, and related games. In the 21st century, it has been repackaged in several formats such as iPhone, and now, the Classic Arcade System arcade machine with 4,500 arcade games in one sold by IN THE NEW AGE!
11. Space Ace
Space Ace is perhaps just as popular, and likewise just as well-known as Dragon’s Lair. It is a Laserdisc video game produced by Bluth Group, Cinematronics and Advanced Microcomputer Systems (later renamed RDI Video Systems). It was unveiled in October 1983, just four months after the Dragon's Lair game, then released in Spring 1984, and like its predecessor featured film-quality animation played back from a Laserdisc.
The gameplay is also similar, requiring the player to move the joystick or press the fire button at key moments in the animated sequences to govern the hero's actions. However, the game's action was more varied with the player occasionally given the temporary option to either have the character he is controlling transform back into his adult form or remain as a boy with different styles of challenges.
Gameplay:
Like Dragon's Lair, Space Ace is composed of numerous individual scenes, which require the player to move the joystick in the right direction or press the fire button at the right moment to avoid the various hazards Dexter/Ace faces. Space Ace introduced a few gameplay enhancements, most notably selectable skill levels and multiple paths through several of the scenes. At the start of the game the player could select one of three skill levels; "Cadet", "Captain" or "Space Ace" for easy, medium and hard respectively; only by choosing the toughest skill level could the player see all the sequences in the game (only around half the scenes are played on the easiest setting). A number of the scenes had "multiple choice" moments when the player could choose how to act, sometimes by choosing which way to turn in a passageway, or by choosing whether or not to react to the on-screen "ENERGIZE" message and transform back into Ace. Most scenes also have separate, horizontally flipped versions. Dexter usually progresses through scenes by avoiding obstacles and enemies, but Ace goes on the offensive, attacking enemies rather than running away; although Dexter does occasionally have to use his pistol on enemies when it is necessary to advance. An example can be seen in the first scene of the game, when Dexter is escaping from Borf's robot drones. If the player presses the fire button at the right moment, Dexter transforms temporarily into Ace and can fight them, whereas if the player chooses to stay as Dexter the robots' drill attacks must be dodged instead.
Plot:
Space Ace follows the adventures of the dashing hero Dexter, who prefers to be called "Ace." Ace is on a mission to stop the villainous Commander Borf, who is seeking to attack Earth with his "Infanto Ray" to render Earthlings helpless by reverting them into infants. At the start of the game, Ace is partially hit by the Infanto Ray, which reverts him into an adolescent, and Borf kidnaps his female side-kick Kimberly, who thus becomes the game's "Damsel in Distress." It is up to the player to guide Dexter, Ace's younger incarnation, through a series of obstacles in pursuit of Borf, to rescue Kimberly and prevent Borf using the Infanto Ray to conquer Earth. However, Dexter has a wristwatch-gadget which can optionally allow Dexter to "ENERGIZE" and temporarily reverse the effects of the Infanto-Ray to turn him back into his adult self "Ace" for a short time, and overcome more difficult obstacles in a heroic manner. The game's attract mode introduces the player to the story via narration and dialogue.
12. Missile Command - arcadegame
Who knew something so simple could be so infuriatingly challenging? Or so ominous. The player defended cities from the rain of nuclear missiles with an ever-dwindling supply of surface to air missiles. They started slowing of course and turned into an interminable rain of MIRVs. Or, you know, tiny pixelated streaks across the screen that would reduce your tiny pixelated cities to tiny pixelated rubble.
Missile Command is a 1980 arcade game developed and published by Atari, Inc. and licensed to Sega for European release. It was designed by Dave Theurer, who also designed Atari's vector graphics game Tempest from the same year
The game is played by moving a crosshair across the sky background via a trackball and pressing one of three buttons to launch a counter-missile from the appropriate battery. Counter-missiles explode upon reaching the crosshair, leaving a fireball that persists for several seconds and destroys any enemy missiles that enter it. There are three batteries, each with ten missiles; a missile battery becomes useless when all its missiles are fired, or if the battery is destroyed by enemy fire. The missiles of the central battery fly to their targets at much greater speed; only these missiles can effectively kill a smart bomb at a distance.
The game is staged as a series of levels of increasing difficulty; each level contains a set number of incoming enemy weapons. The weapons attack the six cities, as well as the missile batteries; being struck by an enemy weapon results in the destruction of the city or missile battery. Enemy weapons are only able to destroy three cities during one level. A level ends when all enemy weaponry is destroyed or reaches its target. A player who runs out of missiles no longer has control over the remainder of the level. At the conclusion of a level, the player receives bonus points for any remaining cities (50 points times scoring level, 1 to 6, first 254 levels; 256, levels 255 & 256) or unused missiles (5 points times scoring level, 1 to 6, first 254 levels; 256, levels 255 & 256). Between levels missile batteries are rebuilt and replenished; destroyed cities are rebuilt only at set point levels (usually per 8,000 to 12,000 points).
The game inevitably ends when all six cities are destroyed unless the player manages to score enough points to earn a bonus city before the end of the level. Like most early arcade games, there is no way to "win" the game; the game keeps going with ever faster and more prolific incoming missiles. The game, then, is just a contest in seeing how long the player can survive. On conclusion of the game, the screen displays "The End", rather than "Game Over", signifying that "[I]n the end, all is lost. There is no winner."[4] This conclusion is skipped, however, if the player makes the high score list and the game prompt the player to enter his/her initials.
The game features an interesting bug: upon scoring 810,000 (and per 1,000,000 points thereafter), a large number of cities are awarded (176 cities plus the continuing accrual of bonus cities) and it is possible to carry on playing for several hours. At some later stage, the speed of missiles increases greatly for a few screens. On the 255th and 256th yellow screens, known as the 0x stages, the scoring increases by 256 times the base value. For good players these two 0x stages could earn over a million points. This enabled them to reach a score of approximately 2,800,000 (although only six-digit scores were shown, so it would display 800,000) and at this point the accelerated rate would suddenly cease and the game would restart at its original (slow) speed and return to the first stage, but with the score and any saved cities retained. In this way it was possible to play this game for hours on end.
13. Pong (1972)
Pong is a table tennis sports game featuring simple two-dimensional graphics, manufactured by Atari, and originally released in 1972. It was one of the earliest arcade video games and created by Allan Alcorn as a training exercise assigned to him by Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell. Bushnell based the game's concept on an electronic ping-pong game included in the Magnavox Odyssey, the first home video game console. In response, Magnavox later sued Atari for patent infringement. Bushnell and Atari co-founder Ted Dabney were surprised by the quality of Alcorn's work and decided to manufacture the game.
14. WWF Superstars arcade game
For the 1991 Game Boy game, see WWF Superstars (handheld video game). For the similarly titled television programs, see WWF Superstars of Wrestling and WWE Superstars.
WWF Superstars is an arcade game manufactured by Technōs Japan and released in 1989. It is the first WWF arcade game to be released. A series of unrelated games with the same title were released by LJN for the original Game Boy. Technōs followed the game with the release of WWF WrestleFest in 1991.
The game features some of the signature moves and trademark mannerisms of the wrestlers in the game. There are also cut scenes featuring Ted DiBiase, André the Giant, and Virgil. Mean Gene Okerlund and Miss Elizabeth make appearances as well. Before the first match, the player's chosen team enters the arena via the "ring cart" seen at WrestleMania’s III and VI.
Players select two wrestlers to form a tag tea
m. The playable wrestlers are Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Big Boss Man, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and The Honky Tonk Man. Up to two players can play at once. The players take their team through a series of matches with other tag teams in New York City and then Tokyo.
The game features a basic grappling and attack system. From a grapple, a player can either toss the opponent, throw them into the ropes, or go into a headlock from which two character-specific grapple moves can be performed. Each wrestler also possesses standing strikes, running attacks, running counterattacks, ground attacks, and moves from the top turnbuckle. A referee is present in the ring but cannot be attacked or otherwise affected by the wrestlers.
It is also possible to brawl outside of the ring, provided the player reenters before a count of 20. There, a table can be picked up and swung at opponents. If both wrestlers go outside the ring at once, their tag team partners automatically jump out to join the fight. Occasionally one of these partners will wander off screen and return wielding a folding chair. Neither the chair nor table can be taken inside the ring.
After three matches are won, players get to challenge the Mega Bucks ("The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and André the Giant) for the final round. Most grapple moves do not work against André because of his immense size. The Mega Bucks are not selectable characters. However, there are cheats for MAME that allow them to be used (together or separately), the drawback being that if DiBiase or André get a submission victory, the game will think that the player lost. Also, there can sometimes be graphical errors which will make the in-ring opponent disappear.
If the player wins the title match, a newspaper headline heralding the players' tag team as champions is shown. The player is then taken through another series of three matches (one of which will feature DiBiase) in the other city and a final match against DiBiase and André before the game ends.
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
For all products we sell visit InTheNewAge.com.
But WAIT a MINUTE! Our all new “Classic Arcade System,” arcade machines include 4,500 video games from the late 70’s, the 80’s, the 90’s, and many from the millennium!
Look at the following video games included!
Remember, our 4,500 In One arcade machine are available in full-size upright arcade cabinets and sit-down cocktail arcade game cabinets!
1. Pac-Man (1980)
Pac-Man is a maze chase video game. The player controls the eponymous character through an enclosed maze; the objective of the game is to eat all of the dots placed in the maze while avoiding four colored ghosts — Blinky (red), Pinky (pink), Inky (cyan), and Clyde (orange) — that pursue him. When all the dots are eaten, the player advances to the next level. If Pac-Man contacts a ghost, he will lose a life; the game ends when all lives are lost. Each of the four ghosts have their own unique, distinct artificial intelligence (A.I.), or "personalities"; Blinky gives direct chase to Pac-Man, Pinky and Inky try to position themselves in front of Pac-Man, usually by cornering him, and Clyde will switch between chasing Pac-Man and fleeing from him.
Placed at the four corners of the maze are large flashing "energizers", or "power pellets". Eating these will cause the ghosts to turn blue with a dizzied expression and reverse direction. Pac-Man can eat blue ghosts for bonus points; when eaten, their eyes make their way back to the center box in the maze. Eating multiple blue ghosts in succession increases their point value. Blue-colored ghosts will flash white when they are about to turn back into their normal, lethal form. Eating a certain number of dots in a level will cause a bonus item, usually in the form of a fruit, to appear underneath the regeneration box, which can be eaten for bonus points.
The game increases in difficulty as the player progresses; the ghosts become faster and the power pellets decrease in duration, to the point where the ghosts will no longer turn blue and edible. To the sides of the maze are two large "warp tunnels", which allow Pac-Man and the ghosts to travel to the opposite side of the screen. Ghosts become slower when entering and exiting these tunnels. Levels are indicated by the fruit icon at the bottom of the screen. In-between levels are short cutscenes featuring Pac-Man and Blinky in humorous, comical situations. The game becomes unplayable at the 256th level due to an integer overflow that affects the game's memory, rendering this level unbeatable
2. Ms. Pac Man (1981)
Editor's note: Every week we poll people around the office to see what makes them tick. This week we asked which games were their favorites back in the 1980s, when arcades were everywhere.
Ms. Pac Man (Midway Games) wasn't just the first arcade game I ever played; it was my first video game. Pretty slow-moving by today's standards, in retrospect it seems somewhat zen. But it didn’t require terrific coordination, so the barroom tabletop version was perfectly suited to my inebriated gameplay.
3. Galaga (1981)
This Japanese arcade game was published by Namco in 1981. This was the sequel to the 1979 game Galaxia. Galaga’s gameplay is to score as many points as you can while you’re in control of a spacecraft that is on the bottom of the screen. All you must do is fight off enemy aliens that comes in groups in a formation. This video game is one of the most commercially successful games in the 80s and has had several sequels. Today, you can download an app of this game named Galaga 30th Collection for iOS.
3. Robotron 2084 (1982)
Robotron 2084 (Williams Electronics) had to be one of the dumbest and most injury inducing arcade games from the 80s. There were two joysticks, which my adolescent brain could never quite master, one that aimed and the other that shot. Pain throbbed in my wrists by the end of each game and I often needed recovery time between rounds.
I had no strategy, nor any idea what I was doing. I broke a sweat the second the game started, heart racing, breath quickening, a litany of curse words streaming from my lips as I completed wave after wave.
Robotron was the best. Just shoot, ideally in every direction at once, and try not to die. Ostensibly you were trying to save a bunch of lazy humans that walked around aimlessly, never justifying their existence, but the chaos of the battle was the only thing that mattered.
4. Space Invaders (1978-1981)
Space Invaders, one of the most well remembers and most iconic video arcade games of all time is a 1978 arcade game created by Tomohiro Nishikado. It was manufactured and sold by Taito in Japan and licensed in the United States by the Midway division of Bally. Within the shooter genre, Space Invaders was the first fixed shooter and set the template for the shoot 'em up genre. The goal is to defeat wave after wave of descending aliens with a horizontally moving laser to earn as many points as possible.
Space Invaders was an immediate commercial success; by 1982, it had grossed $3.8 billion, with a net profit of $450 million, making it the best-selling video game and highest grossing "entertainment product" at the time. Adjusted for inflation, the many versions of the game are estimated to have grossed over $13 billion in total revenue as of 2016, making it the highest-grossing video game of all time.
Space Invaders is considered one of the most influential video games of all time. It helped expand the video game industry from a novelty to a global industry and ushered in the golden age of arcade video games. It was the inspiration for numerous video games and game designers across different genres and has been ported and re-released in various forms. The 1980 Atari VCS version quadrupled sales
VCS, thereby becoming the first killer app for video game consoles. More broadly, the pixelated enemy alien has become a pop culture icon, often representing video games.
5. Donkey Kong
This 1981 game follows the adventure of an ape-like lead named Donkey Kong. It has two different genres and a spin-off title. Donkey Kong was first seen as an antagonist but later he was turned into a protagonist on the game Donkey Kong Jr. This game has a total of 30 sequels until 2015. Characters in Donkey Kong even appeared in Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart series.
6. Joust (1982)
There are so many, but if I must pick one, it's Joust (Williams Electronics). Where I grew up, there was a store where all the kids would go after school to buy candy and sodas and it had a wall that always had five or six arcade cabinets set up. I'd go there every day and pump quarters into Joust and with all the practice, I ended up at the top of the high score list for a long time. By the end I could put in one quarter and play for close to two hours. I just wish it were an acceptable thing to put on a resume.
7. Street Fighter (1987)
Street Fighter is a 1987 arcade game developed by Capcom. It is the first competitive fighting game produced by the company and the inaugural game in the Street Fighter series. While it did not achieve the same worldwide popularity as its sequel Street Fighter II when it was first released, the original Street Fighter introduced some of the conventions made standard in later games, such as the six button controls and the use of command based special techniques
8. Asteroids
Asteroids is a popular vector arcade game with a rather simple concept. If you’ve ever played this game before, you will probably remember it by the glowing bullets that come out of the spaceship when you shoot. Asteroids was released before joysticks were common in arcade games, so this game features a total of five buttons to play (not including player 1 and player 2 buttons). One of these buttons being rotate right, the other being rotate left, thrust, fire, and hyperspace. In the game, you are a small spaceship in the center of the screen that must shoot all the asteroids without getting hit. Occasionally, an extra enemy ship will come onto the screen and start firing at you, but it’s extra points if you can shoot him too. The hyperspace button simply transports your ship to another part of the screen quickly just in case you are surrounded by asteroids with no way of getting out. Be careful when using it though, because you never know when it can transport you right in front of an incoming asteroid!
9. Golden Tee Golf
Golden Tee Golf is a golf arcade game series by Incredible Technologies. Its signature feature is the use of a trackball to determine the power, direction, and curve of the player's golf shot. Play modes include casual 18-hole golf, closest to the pin, and online tournaments.
One of the longest running arcade game series, Golden Tee has maintained a large following and a competitive tournament scene.
The Golden Tee series began as a project at Incredible Technologies to create a large-scale golf simulator for sizable family entertainment centers. The idea was scrapped, but not before programmer Larry Hodgson had already written software to create virtual golf courses. Rather than discard his work, Hodgson retooled the concept to develop a golf game for regular arcade cabinets. He worked with co-designer Jim Zielinski, who initially rendered the courses using Deluxe Paint. Instead of a regular joystick and buttons for controls, they used a trackball, which Incredible Technologies had previously used for Capcom Bowling.
Just take me to the arcadegame selections, the videogames, pinball machines, virtual pinballgames, golden tee, golden tee videogames
The first Golden Tee was play-tested in a bar, a venue which would become the most popular location for Golden Tee cabinets. This first iteration was sold exclusively as a kit that could be used to convert existing arcade machines to Golden Tee. Released in 1989, the first Golden Tee sold relatively well, but the series first found great success with Golden Tee 3D several years later. The 1995 Peter Jacobson's Golden Tee 3D Golf (featuring Peter Jacobsen) was the first in the series to support online networked play. Rather than being networked to each other, the cabinets were all linked to a central computer which compared scores for tournament play. The first test tournament, held on 24 game cabinets in the Chicago area from November 24 to December 17, 1995, awarded real money to the winners, including a $1,000 grand prize. The first "real world" tournament was held mid-June to July 7, 1996, on 145 cabinets across six states, and was considered a major success. By the end of 1996, 1,250 cabinets were installed across 32 states. The tournament gave rise to a large competitive play scene for the franchise. Ryan Bourgeois has won the US national championship three times.
10. Dragon’s Lair - dragonslair
Dragon’s Lair is perhaps the most popular and well-remembered of all laser disk video arcade games. It is a video game franchise created by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth. The series is famous for its western animation-style graphics and convoluted decades-long history of being ported to many platforms and being remade into television and comic book series.
The first game in the series is titled Dragon's Lair, originally released for the arcades in 1983 by Cinematronics. It uses laserdisc technology, offering greatly superior graphics compared to other video games at the time. The game was ported to several other platforms, but as no home system technology of that era could accommodate the graphical quality of laserdisc, several abridged versions of the original game were released under different names. The first true sequel, Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp, would only appear in 1991. While its graphics were once again praised, the poor controls and limited interactivity kept it from reaching the popularity of the original.
The two main games in the series are considered gaming classics and are constantly re-released for each new generation of consoles. In 2010, they were bundled alongside the unrelated 1984 Bluth Group game Space Ace in the Dragon's Lair Trilogy which was made available across numerous platforms.
Gameplay:
Dragon's Lair is a laserdisc video game published by Cinematronics in 1983. In the game, the protagonist Dirk the Daring is a knight attempting to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe who has locked the princess in the foul wizard Mordroc's castle. It featured animation by ex-Disney animator Don Bluth. Most other games of the era represented the character as a sprite, which consisted of a series of pixels displayed in succession. Due to hardware limitations of the era, artists were greatly restricted in the detail they could achieve using that technique; the resolution, framerate, and number of frames were severely constrained. Dragon's Lair overcame those limitations by tapping into the vast storage potential of the Laserdisc but imposed other limitations on the actual gameplay. It was advertised as the first truly 3D video game and as the meeting point of video games and animated films. The success of the game sparked numerous home ports, sequels, and related games. In the 21st century, it has been repackaged in several formats such as iPhone, and now, the Classic Arcade System arcade machine with 4,500 arcade games in one sold by IN THE NEW AGE!
11. Space Ace
Space Ace is perhaps just as popular, and likewise just as well-known as Dragon’s Lair. It is a Laserdisc video game produced by Bluth Group, Cinematronics and Advanced Microcomputer Systems (later renamed RDI Video Systems). It was unveiled in October 1983, just four months after the Dragon's Lair game, then released in Spring 1984, and like its predecessor featured film-quality animation played back from a Laserdisc.
The gameplay is also similar, requiring the player to move the joystick or press the fire button at key moments in the animated sequences to govern the hero's actions. However, the game's action was more varied with the player occasionally given the temporary option to either have the character he is controlling transform back into his adult form or remain as a boy with different styles of challenges.
Gameplay:
Like Dragon's Lair, Space Ace is composed of numerous individual scenes, which require the player to move the joystick in the right direction or press the fire button at the right moment to avoid the various hazards Dexter/Ace faces. Space Ace introduced a few gameplay enhancements, most notably selectable skill levels and multiple paths through several of the scenes. At the start of the game the player could select one of three skill levels; "Cadet", "Captain" or "Space Ace" for easy, medium and hard respectively; only by choosing the toughest skill level could the player see all the sequences in the game (only around half the scenes are played on the easiest setting). A number of the scenes had "multiple choice" moments when the player could choose how to act, sometimes by choosing which way to turn in a passageway, or by choosing whether or not to react to the on-screen "ENERGIZE" message and transform back into Ace. Most scenes also have separate, horizontally flipped versions. Dexter usually progresses through scenes by avoiding obstacles and enemies, but Ace goes on the offensive, attacking enemies rather than running away; although Dexter does occasionally have to use his pistol on enemies when it is necessary to advance. An example can be seen in the first scene of the game, when Dexter is escaping from Borf's robot drones. If the player presses the fire button at the right moment, Dexter transforms temporarily into Ace and can fight them, whereas if the player chooses to stay as Dexter the robots' drill attacks must be dodged instead.
Plot:
Space Ace follows the adventures of the dashing hero Dexter, who prefers to be called "Ace." Ace is on a mission to stop the villainous Commander Borf, who is seeking to attack Earth with his "Infanto Ray" to render Earthlings helpless by reverting them into infants. At the start of the game, Ace is partially hit by the Infanto Ray, which reverts him into an adolescent, and Borf kidnaps his female side-kick Kimberly, who thus becomes the game's "Damsel in Distress." It is up to the player to guide Dexter, Ace's younger incarnation, through a series of obstacles in pursuit of Borf, to rescue Kimberly and prevent Borf using the Infanto Ray to conquer Earth. However, Dexter has a wristwatch-gadget which can optionally allow Dexter to "ENERGIZE" and temporarily reverse the effects of the Infanto-Ray to turn him back into his adult self "Ace" for a short time, and overcome more difficult obstacles in a heroic manner. The game's attract mode introduces the player to the story via narration and dialogue.
12. Missile Command - arcadegame
Who knew something so simple could be so infuriatingly challenging? Or so ominous. The player defended cities from the rain of nuclear missiles with an ever-dwindling supply of surface to air missiles. They started slowing of course and turned into an interminable rain of MIRVs. Or, you know, tiny pixelated streaks across the screen that would reduce your tiny pixelated cities to tiny pixelated rubble.
Missile Command is a 1980 arcade game developed and published by Atari, Inc. and licensed to Sega for European release. It was designed by Dave Theurer, who also designed Atari's vector graphics game Tempest from the same year
The game is played by moving a crosshair across the sky background via a trackball and pressing one of three buttons to launch a counter-missile from the appropriate battery. Counter-missiles explode upon reaching the crosshair, leaving a fireball that persists for several seconds and destroys any enemy missiles that enter it. There are three batteries, each with ten missiles; a missile battery becomes useless when all its missiles are fired, or if the battery is destroyed by enemy fire. The missiles of the central battery fly to their targets at much greater speed; only these missiles can effectively kill a smart bomb at a distance.
The game is staged as a series of levels of increasing difficulty; each level contains a set number of incoming enemy weapons. The weapons attack the six cities, as well as the missile batteries; being struck by an enemy weapon results in the destruction of the city or missile battery. Enemy weapons are only able to destroy three cities during one level. A level ends when all enemy weaponry is destroyed or reaches its target. A player who runs out of missiles no longer has control over the remainder of the level. At the conclusion of a level, the player receives bonus points for any remaining cities (50 points times scoring level, 1 to 6, first 254 levels; 256, levels 255 & 256) or unused missiles (5 points times scoring level, 1 to 6, first 254 levels; 256, levels 255 & 256). Between levels missile batteries are rebuilt and replenished; destroyed cities are rebuilt only at set point levels (usually per 8,000 to 12,000 points).
The game inevitably ends when all six cities are destroyed unless the player manages to score enough points to earn a bonus city before the end of the level. Like most early arcade games, there is no way to "win" the game; the game keeps going with ever faster and more prolific incoming missiles. The game, then, is just a contest in seeing how long the player can survive. On conclusion of the game, the screen displays "The End", rather than "Game Over", signifying that "[I]n the end, all is lost. There is no winner."[4] This conclusion is skipped, however, if the player makes the high score list and the game prompt the player to enter his/her initials.
The game features an interesting bug: upon scoring 810,000 (and per 1,000,000 points thereafter), a large number of cities are awarded (176 cities plus the continuing accrual of bonus cities) and it is possible to carry on playing for several hours. At some later stage, the speed of missiles increases greatly for a few screens. On the 255th and 256th yellow screens, known as the 0x stages, the scoring increases by 256 times the base value. For good players these two 0x stages could earn over a million points. This enabled them to reach a score of approximately 2,800,000 (although only six-digit scores were shown, so it would display 800,000) and at this point the accelerated rate would suddenly cease and the game would restart at its original (slow) speed and return to the first stage, but with the score and any saved cities retained. In this way it was possible to play this game for hours on end.
13. Pong (1972)
Pong is a table tennis sports game featuring simple two-dimensional graphics, manufactured by Atari, and originally released in 1972. It was one of the earliest arcade video games and created by Allan Alcorn as a training exercise assigned to him by Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell. Bushnell based the game's concept on an electronic ping-pong game included in the Magnavox Odyssey, the first home video game console. In response, Magnavox later sued Atari for patent infringement. Bushnell and Atari co-founder Ted Dabney were surprised by the quality of Alcorn's work and decided to manufacture the game.
14. WWF Superstars arcade game
For the 1991 Game Boy game, see WWF Superstars (handheld video game). For the similarly titled television programs, see WWF Superstars of Wrestling and WWE Superstars.
WWF Superstars is an arcade game manufactured by Technōs Japan and released in 1989. It is the first WWF arcade game to be released. A series of unrelated games with the same title were released by LJN for the original Game Boy. Technōs followed the game with the release of WWF WrestleFest in 1991.
The game features some of the signature moves and trademark mannerisms of the wrestlers in the game. There are also cut scenes featuring Ted DiBiase, André the Giant, and Virgil. Mean Gene Okerlund and Miss Elizabeth make appearances as well. Before the first match, the player's chosen team enters the arena via the "ring cart" seen at WrestleMania’s III and VI.
Players select two wrestlers to form a tag tea
m. The playable wrestlers are Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Big Boss Man, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and The Honky Tonk Man. Up to two players can play at once. The players take their team through a series of matches with other tag teams in New York City and then Tokyo.
The game features a basic grappling and attack system. From a grapple, a player can either toss the opponent, throw them into the ropes, or go into a headlock from which two character-specific grapple moves can be performed. Each wrestler also possesses standing strikes, running attacks, running counterattacks, ground attacks, and moves from the top turnbuckle. A referee is present in the ring but cannot be attacked or otherwise affected by the wrestlers.
It is also possible to brawl outside of the ring, provided the player reenters before a count of 20. There, a table can be picked up and swung at opponents. If both wrestlers go outside the ring at once, their tag team partners automatically jump out to join the fight. Occasionally one of these partners will wander off screen and return wielding a folding chair. Neither the chair nor table can be taken inside the ring.
After three matches are won, players get to challenge the Mega Bucks ("The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and André the Giant) for the final round. Most grapple moves do not work against André because of his immense size. The Mega Bucks are not selectable characters. However, there are cheats for MAME that allow them to be used (together or separately), the drawback being that if DiBiase or André get a submission victory, the game will think that the player lost. Also, there can sometimes be graphical errors which will make the in-ring opponent disappear.
If the player wins the title match, a newspaper headline heralding the players' tag team as champions is shown. The player is then taken through another series of three matches (one of which will feature DiBiase) in the other city and a final match against DiBiase and André before the game ends.
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
For all products we sell visit InTheNewAge.com.
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.