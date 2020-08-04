Guidance on Development of Part CAMO Safety Management System Manual SMSM
Are you looking for Support to Fast Track the Development of your Part CAMO Safety Management System Manual? Then this is for you! See Option 2 Below – Available Free!
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Service (SAS) www.sassofia.com is pleased to present a template document suitable for building your Part CAMO Compliant Safety Management System Manual (SMSM).
Reference – CAMO.A.200 Management system (Regulation (EU) 2019/1383) SMS
(a) The organisation shall establish, implement, and maintain a management system that includes:
(1) clearly defined lines of responsibility and accountability throughout the organisation, including a direct safety accountability of the accountable manager;
(2) a description of the overall philosophies and principles of the organisation with regard to safety, referred to as the safety policy;
(3) the identification of aviation safety hazards entailed by the activities of the organisation, their evaluation and the management of associated risks, including taking actions to mitigate the risks and verify their effectiveness;
(4) maintaining personnel trained and competent to perform their tasks;
About SAS – SMSM CAMO Template Manual
The template document is available in word format so you can easily develop and configure for your CAMO organisation.
What is in the SMSM Manual?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – Definitions
Chapter 2 – Acronyms
Chapter 3 – Scope of the Safety Management System Manual
Chapter 4 – Safety Policy and Objectives
Chapter 5 – Safety Accountability and Responsibilities
Chapter 6 – Safety System Auditing
Chapter 7 – Control and Revision of the Safety Management System Manual
Chapter 8 – Safety Risk Management
Chapter 9 – Contracted Activities
Chapter 10 – Safety Promotion
Chapter 11 – Training and Communication on Safety
Appendix 1 – Maintenance Occurrence Report
Appendix 2 – Risk Assessment, Description, Evaluation and Control (RADEC)
How to obtain your template document?
Option 1 – Available for 99 Euros – Please email office@sassofia.com
Option 2 – Available for Free when you book the following In-company training as a webinar – EASA Part CAMO Safety Management Systems Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day – Please email office@sassofia.com for further details
