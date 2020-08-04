Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $1,476.1 Million | High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period
According to the new market research report "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) - Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™
This report aims to provide insights into the global antinuclear antibody test market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, and diseases in the ANA testing market. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. Also, leading players are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
In addition, the forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand the trends in this market and better position themselves to capitalize on growth opportunities.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
The end-user segments in this market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, primarily due to the rising healthcare spending which has resulted in a growth in use of ANA testing products in hospitals. Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases
- Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure
- Growth in the Number of Individuals Covered Under Medical Insurance
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).
