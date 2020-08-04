Drip Irrigation Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
The drip irrigation market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.5 billion by 2025, from USD 4.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2020 ) The global drip irrigation market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2019 to USD 8.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The rise in the popularity of drip irrigation solutions can be attributed to government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by drip irrigation manufacturers and distributors due to the large agriculture sector driven by regional demand and exports that are adopting drip irrigation services in the region.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217216582
Ease of installation and higher levels of efficiency drive prospects for inline emitters in the drip irrigation market.
The drip irrigation market is segmented on the basis mode of emitter type into inline and online emitters. Inline emitters are usually present within the laterals with equal spacing. Inline emitters may be flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, or may be attached to the inner wall of the lateral. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field crops such as onion, chili, potato, turmeric, vegetables, sugarcane, and cotton. They are prepared from superior-quality linear low-density polyethylene material. They help provide maximum resistance against clogging. Inline emitters are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation.
High costs and increasing demand for cash crops in regional and export markets drive the growth for surface drip irrigation systems.
In terms of application, the drip irrigation market is segmented into surface and subsurface systems. Well-designed irrigation equipment is capable of enhancing the agricultural production and reassures economic vitality of the farmer. Operational agronomical practices are essential components of an irrigation system. Surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines), vegetable crops and annual row crops. Surface equipment utilizes water, which is applied over the soil by drip tubes or laterals.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=217216582
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the drip irrigation market by 2025
The Asia Pacific drip irrigation market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the high agricultural production, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of drip irrigation systems, and increase in irrigable areas in the region which has resulted in water scarcity across multiple countries in the region. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation and is a key exporter of agricultural products. The region is mainly dominated by large-scale operations, primarily exports, with an organized distribution chain.
This report includes a study of the development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), T-L Irrigation (US), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
