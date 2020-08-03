The Ultimate Christmas Ideas for 2020!
Ok, so, it’s like this! Resulting from the corona virus aka (Covid-19) pandemic, Christmas shopping online is expected to be bigger than the very the beginning of online shopping since the days when the internet truly became a new avenue for online shopping. This would date back to the late 1990’s until the current time of 2020! And from this, the CEO of IN THE NEW AGE, James Bolin, has this to say!
I must say, and believe me when say, I would rather have all this new business from some other reason than covid-19, but this is what has happened from the dreadful pandemic.
Ever since the covid-19 outbreak, we have been selling more arcade machines, video games, jukeboxes, slot machines, and pinball machines than ever. Additionally, I expect Christmas shopping season 2020 to be off the charts!
Our expected mots popular selling items will of course be our famous VPin standard virtual pinball machine, our 3,500 – 4,500 multigame, “Classic Arcade Game System, “arcade machines, and of course the Rock-Ola jukeboxes.
Let’s face it, products like ours simply cannot be found in the brick and mortar big box stores. Additionally, fewer people will want to go shopping in the big box outlets. Our niche market has always been the online shoppers who are looking for the most advanced arcade machines and pinball machines on the market. Furthermore, you will not find any of our products in any big box stores, and very few, in some cases, our arcade games, virtual pinball, slot machines, and Rock-Ola jukeboxes are not available in the brick and mortar stores.
If you are shopping for a very special and unique Christmas present this year, and beyond, consider the following game room products; Arcade machine, Video arcade games, pinball machines, Rock-Ola jukeboxes, IGT slot machines, Bally slot machines, Williams slot machines, Konami slot machines!
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
