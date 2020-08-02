All Military Arcade Games in One Video Arcade Machine!
Rereleased by IN THE NEW AGE (ITNA) almost every know arcade game that was based on military is available in the internet’s most search arcade game system, (Classic Arcade System.)
The “Classic Arcade Games Machines) consist of 3,500 in one and now 4,500 in one classic video games such as Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Tempest, Street Fighter, Double Dragon and thousands of other classic video games.
This is a list 10 highly popular military video games.
1. Missile Command
Who knew something so simple could be so infuriatingly challenging? Or so ominous. The player defended cities from the rain of nuclear missiles with an ever-dwindling supply of surface to air missiles. They started slowing of course and turned into an interminable rain of MIRVs. Or, you know, tiny pixelated streaks across the screen that would reduce your tiny pixelated cities to tiny pixelated rubble.
Missile Command is a 1980 arcade game developed and published by Atari, Inc. and licensed to Sega for European release. It was designed by Dave Theurer, who also designed Atari's vector graphics game Tempest from the same year.The 1981 Atari 2600 port of Missile Command by Rob Fulop sold over 2.5 million copies.
Gameplay:
The game is played by moving a crosshair across the sky background via a trackball and pressing one of three buttons to launch a counter-missile from the appropriate battery. Counter-missiles explode upon reaching the crosshair, leaving a fireball that persists for several seconds and destroys any enemy missiles that enter it. There are three batteries, each with ten missiles; a missile battery becomes useless when all its missiles are fired, or if the battery is destroyed by enemy fire. The missiles of the central battery fly to their targets at much greater speed; only these missiles can effectively kill a smart bomb at a distance.
The game is staged as a series of levels of increasing difficulty; each level contains a set number of incoming enemy weapons. The weapons attack the six cities, as well as the missile batteries; being struck by an enemy weapon results in the destruction of the city or missile battery. Enemy weapons are only able to destroy three cities during one level. A level ends when all enemy weaponry is destroyed or reaches its target. A player who runs out of missiles no longer has control over the remainder of the level. At the conclusion of a level, the player receives bonus points for any remaining cities (50 points times scoring level, 1 to 6, first 254 levels; 256, levels 255 & 256) or unused missiles (5 points times scoring level, 1 to 6, first 254 levels; 256, levels 255 & 256). Between levels missile batteries are rebuilt and replenished; destroyed cities are rebuilt only at set point levels (usually per 8,000 to 12,000 points).
The game inevitably ends when all six cities are destroyed unless the player manages to score enough points to earn a bonus city before the end of the level. Like most early arcade games, there is no way to "win" the game; the game keeps going with ever faster and more prolific incoming missiles. The game, then, is just a contest in seeing how long the player can survive. On conclusion of the game, the screen displays "The End", rather than "Game Over", signifying that "[I]n the end, all is lost. There is no winner."[4] This conclusion is skipped, however, if the player makes the high score list and the game prompt the player to enter his/her initials.
The game features an interesting bug: upon scoring 810,000 (and per 1,000,000 points thereafter), a large number of cities are awarded (176 cities plus the continuing accrual of bonus cities) and it is possible to carry on playing for several hours. At some later stage, the speed of missiles increases greatly for a few screens. On the 255th and 256th yellow screens, known as the 0x stages, the scoring increases by 256 times the base value. For good players these two 0x stages could earn over a million points. This enabled them to reach a score of approximately 2,800,000 (although only six-digit scores were shown, so it would display 800,000) and at this point the accelerated rate would suddenly cease and the game would restart at its original (slow) speed and return to the first stage, but with the score and any saved cities retained. In this way it was possible to play this game for hours on end.
2. Choplifter
Choplifter (stylized as Choplifter!) is military themed scrolling shooter developed by Dan Gorlin for the Apple II and published by Broderbund in 1982. It was ported to Atari 5200, Atari 8-bit family, ColecoVision, Commodore 64, VIC-20, MSX, and Thomson computers. Graphically enhanced versions for the Atari 8-bit family and Atari 7800 were published in 1988 by Atari Corporation.
In 1985, Sega released a coin-operated arcade remake, which in turn was ported to the Famicom and Master System in 1986. Choplifter is one of the few games that first appeared on a home system and was ported to the arcade.
In Choplifter, the player assumes the role of a combat helicopter pilot. The player attempts to save hostages being held in prisoner of war camps in territory ruled by the evil Bungeling Empire. The player must collect the hostages and transport them safely to the nearby friendly base, all the while fighting off hostile tanks and other enemy combatants.[3] According to the backstory, the helicopter parts were smuggled into the country described as "mail-sorting equipment."
Although the Iran hostage crisis ended the year before the game was released, Gorlin has stated "the tie-in with current events was something that never really crossed my mind until we published."[4]
The helicopter can face three directions: left, right, or forward (facing the player). It may shoot at enemies in any of these directions and need not fly in the same direction it is facing. The forward-facing mode is used primarily to shoot tanks. The player must be careful to protect the hostages from enemy fire as well as avoid hitting the hostages with his own fire.
The player rescues the prisoners by first shooting one of the hostage buildings to release them, landing to allow the prisoners to board the sortie, and returning them to the player's starting point. Each of the four buildings holds 16 hostages, and 16 passengers can be carried at a time, so several trips must be made. When the chopper is full, no more hostages will attempt to board; they will waive the helicopter off and wait for its return. Usually, each trip back is riskier than the previous one since the enemy is alerted and has deployed a counterattack.
If the player lands directly on top of a hostage, or completely blocks the building exit, the hostages will be killed. In the Apple II and Atari 7800 versions, hostages will also die if the vehicle is not landed correctly (it is slightly tilted), being crushed as they attempt to board the chopper. While grounded, the helicopter may be attacked by enemy tanks, which it can shoot at only by returning to the air. Also, the enemy scrambles jet fighters which can attack the vehicle in the air with air-to-air missiles or on the ground with bombs.
3. Commando (1985)
Dropped off in the tropics by a helicopter, Super Joe battles his way through palm trees and enemy soldiers, attacking ever upward on "Commando’s scrolling screen. An eight-way controller means Super Joe had to unleash a somewhat unscientific barrage of gunfire and grenades to get it done. The bullets? Those were unlimited, but the grenade supply had a knack for running thin quick. Combined, it was a test of hand-eye coordination for sure, but "Commando" was good fun, and more than enough to land the number eight spot.
4. Air Wolf
Airwolf is a series of shooter video games based on the TV series of the same name. The first game based on the series was released for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum by Elite Systems in 1984. The game also was released on the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC, and Atari 8-bit family. A sequel, Airwolf II, was released in 1986.
An arcade game based on the series was developed by Kyugo and released in 1987. A Famicom port of this game was released in 1988.[4] Kyugo also developed a Sega Genesis game based on the series, called Super Airwolf. In the US, this game was released as CrossFire without the Airwolf license or theme song.[5] This was not the first CrossFire game from Kyugo. They had previously developed a CrossFire game for the Famicom, which was an action platformer.[6] This game was going to be released in the US, but the release was cancelled.[7]
The NES version was not a port of the arcade game but was instead developed by Beam Software and released by Acclaim in 1988. The game places the player in the cockpit of the Airwolf helicopter attempting to shoot down enemy aircraft and rescue prisoners.
5. Battlezone
Like "Missile Command," "Battlezone’s simplistic wireframe graphics didn’t boast much detail. But it didn’t matter, the depth and action that Atari was able to create within those pencil-thin lines is brilliant to this day. While the occasional alien saucer means "Battlezone" treads a thin line with the space game rule, the tank-on-tank and guided-missile dueling is enough to secure it a place on our list; and the delightfully frustrating first-person gameplay boosts it even higher. But most compelling? It’s "Battlezone’s hard-earned legitimacy. Slightly modified, stripped of its UFO’s, and equipped with a yoke from the tank itself, the game was adapted to train American Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews. The shooting action clearly carries with it some nostalgia as well, as "Battlezone" has recently been rebooted for virtual reality and the PlayStation
6. 1942 (1984)
Capcom’s first saw an American aviator flying a twin-tailed P-38 through the fearsome air forces of the Japanese Imperial Navy. Mastering machine guns and the vertical loop, fearless flyers would battle through swarm after swarm of swooping and attacking Zero and Hein fighters, then duke it out with a big boss Nakajima bomber, all the way to Tokyo. "1942" was the first in a series of vertically scrolling shooters from Capcom. While sequels upped the ante for graphics and weapons payloads, the original gets the nod here for its originality and quality of game play.
7. Contra
It never had the popularity of its contemporaries from 1980, Missile Command and Battlezone, but Armor Attack was a brilliant arcade game. A monitor overlay added depth to the bitmap graphics, and ever-increasing game speed kept things challenging. The best Armor Attack cabinets were of the flat, table-like, PacMan variety; great for straining your neck and even better for holding a drink and a slice of pizza.
8. Twin Eagle Revenge Joe’s Brother" (1988)
Known almost as much for its awesome mistranslation as for its scrolling gameplay, Seta’s 1988 helicopter attack game was both a graphics juggernaut and bit of a gameplay jumble—especially in two-player mode, where the second player’s virtually identical chopper can easily be mistaken for yours. Which inevitably leads to auguring in because, while the warbird in Twin Eagle can dish a ton of damage, it’s a fragile little thing and can only take one hit before it’s finished
9. After Burner (1987)
A classic third-person air-to-air shooter framed around the legendary F-14 Tomcat. From takeoff to your inevitable fiery demise, "After Burner’s action was bright and colorful and just relentless. Every version of "After Burner" had kickass fighter-style controls, and would-be pilots fired its weapons from the joystick, just like the real deal. The best of the arcade versions had moving cockpits with stereo sound, and even the plain-Jane iterations of the game were good enough to totally ruin your quarter supply come laundry day.
Strikers 1945
10. Russian Attack
The player takes on the role of a United States special operations soldier infiltrating an enemy military base to save multiple POWs from being executed by firing squad. There are four stages: A Marshalling Area, a Harbor, an Air Base, and a Siberian Camp. The omnipresent knife can be supplemented with captured arms. By killing certain enemy soldiers, the player can obtain a three-shot flamethrower, a four-shot RPG, or a three-pack of hand grenades. At the end of each stage, the player will face a unique group of enemies specific to that stage: Stage 1 ends with a truckload of running and jump kicking soldiers, Stage 2 with a pack of fierce dogs, Stage 3 with three shooting autogiros and Stage 4 with a skillful multi-shot flamethrower operator. When the mission is accomplished the four rescued POWs salute and the player repeats the game from the first stage on the next difficulty level. While the player can remain still in one area and rack up points, if he takes too long to proceed, the game will start sending out tougher enemies and eventually a stealth-like bomber will appear to take out the player. There's also an invisible time limit that will kill off the player if he takes too long to complete the stage.
Extra lives are given at 30,000 & 70,000, and per 70,000 up to 980,000, and "survival of the fittest" mode thereafter.
