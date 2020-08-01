MEGAKADE Arcade Games Machines With 17,000+ Games in One!
Imagine every video game from the 70’s – the 90’s Inside One Complete Arcade System!
Finally, someone, or should I say, some company finally figured a way to includes almost every single classic arcade game ever created inside one convenient economy-size arcade machine or control panel!
First – The Megakade Bartop Arcade machine:
The MEGAKADE Bartop flyer:
Let me introduce you to the all-new MegaKade arcade game system, and exclusive IN THE NEW AGE home arcade solution!
This is a barhop mega-game arcade machine that already includes 17,000+ video games both original arcade games like but not at all limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, all Metal Slug games, Marvel Vs. Capcom games, all Street Fighter games and way too many to list.
Additionally, it includes almost every home arcade console such as but not limited to; Amstrad PC, Atari 2600, and more!
And before you ask if these are the SAME EXACT games you played before, the answer is YES of course!
MegaKade Deluxe Arcade Fully Built
• New ViewSonic VA2265SMH 22? 1080p LED Monitor HDMI, VGA
• Controls – Fully Wired
• 2 Sanwa JLF Joysticks
• 20 LED arcade push buttons
• 2 player xinmo usb encoder
• Raspberry PI 3 and official power supply
• 200gb Microsd Card Loaded with HyperPie Build
• 2 usb port extenders in front
• Switch socket power on back and 6' power cable
• 4? arcade speakers and 150W amp
• Free play only
• Game systems included Original arcade versions, Amstrad PC, Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari Lynx, Wonderswan. Commodore 64, Colecovision, Daphne, Gameboy, Gameboy Advanced, Gameboy Color, GameGear, Genesis, Sega Mark III, Master System, MSX, MSX2, and NEO GEO!
• Total game count: 17,795
• Dimensions unboxed:
• 22"W x 19.5"T x 17"D x 75lbs
• Lighted marquee
• 1 Year Parts Warranty
MEGAKADE control panel Product flyer:
MegaKade Control Panel (17,000+ Games) (Mortal Kombat Theme)
For those of you who would rather play all 17,000+ video arcade games on your TV, then perhaps you would be interested in the Mekakade game control panel?
Secondly- The Megakade Control panel
Just think, no arcade cabinet necessary! Bring it with you no matter where you travel to.
Imagine plugging it into a 55", 65", or even a 90" LCD or LED television! It's like owning the world's LARGEST arcade game!
Let me introduce you to the all-new MegaKade control panel, and exclusive IN THE NEW AGE home arcade solution!
This is a barhop mega-game arcade machine that already includes 17,000+ video games both original arcade games like but not at all limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, all Metal Slug games, Marvel Vs. Capcom games, all Street Fighter games and way too many to list.
Additionally, it includes almost every home arcade console such as but not limited to; Amstrad PC, Atari 2600, and more!
And before you ask if these are the SAME EXACT games you played before, the answer is YES of course!
• MegaKade Control panel is fully built ready to play!
• Just plug into the HDMI input of a TV, or monitor hand decide which of 17,000+ games you want to start playing!
• Controls – Fully Wired
• 2 Zippy Joysticks
• 20 arcade push buttons
• 2 player xinmo usb encoder
• Latest Generation Raspberry PI and official power supply
• 256gb Microsd Card Loaded with HyperPie Build fully configured
• USB and HDMI port in the back
• Switch socket power on back and 6' power cable
• 6' HDMI Cable
• Free play only
• Game systems included Original arcade versions, Amstrad PC, Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Atari Lynx, Wonderswan. Commodore 64, Colecovision, Daphne, Gameboy, Gameboy Advanced, Gameboy Color, GameGear, Genesis, Sega Mark III, Master System, MSX, MSX2, and NEO GEO!
• Total game count: 17,795
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
For all products we sell visit:
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
