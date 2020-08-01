EASA & FAA Compliant Training for Stores Inspection & Aviation Logistics Staff – Available now – Online
Are you looking for the highest level of training support for your Aviation Logistics and Stores Inspection Staff?
Now Quote – “Sofema Logistics” for a 10% discount available for the month of August 2020* and applicable to Individual Courses, Actual Package Price & Actual Diploma Price
Email online@sassofia.com
SofemaOnline (SOL), a Sofema Aviation Services sister company, looks at the importance of managing competency related to Stores Inspection and Logistics Personnel.
Effective Training Supports Building Competence
The EASA 145 Stores Management and Inspection System is an essential element of the 145 approval. It must be managed and staffed by trained and competent staff. SofemaOnline provides training which is designed to cover all elements which are deemed to be essential to the effective management and operation of a fully compliant store.
We are pleased to offer the most comprehensive FAA & EASA Compliant Regulatory Training Course for Logistics & Stores Inspection Staff.
Building Competence within the Logistics and Stores Environment
Stores Inspection Staff should have a level of competence which ensures familiarity with
a) Company Procedures
b) EASA Part 145 Requirements
c) Understanding the different receipt documentation FAA / EASA/ JAA/ Transport Canada / Brazil
d) Familiarity with AD, STC & Modification Documentation & Material Procedures, TSO/ ETSO – FAA-PMA & EASA EPA
e) Suspect Parts Identification & Reporting
f) Awareness of ESD Control – Precautions and Practices
g) Dangerous Goods Awareness
SofemaOnline Courses are designed to provide attendees with both a fundamental understanding of Storage Management Principles together with a detailed practical understanding of the requirements to Manage and Develop an Aviation Store. Take a look at them below:
• EASA Part 145 Logistics Foundation
• EASA Logistics & Stores Inspection Procedures Package
• EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection Learning Path Diploma
• FAA Logistics & Stores Inspection Procedures
• FAA Stores & Receiving Inspection Procedures
• European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) & Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Suspect Parts Training
• FAA Airworthiness Directives
• Electrostatic Discharge Sensitive (ESDS)
• Dangerous Goods Awareness
*Note – The Discount is Not Applicable to Special Offers.
Next Steps
Please email online@sassofia.com to secure your 10% discount!
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.