360Quadrants Recognizes IBM Watson as VISIONARY LEADER in IoT Platforms
IBM Watson IoT platform will help users bring the next Internet of Things to project off to a fast start. It is a highly scalable, cloud-hosted central platform to make it easy to create meaning from the devices through the Internet of Things. It provides
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2020 ) The Global IOT Platforms Market size was valued at $2.260 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.310 billion by 2026, at a significant CAGR of 28.5%. Internet of Things (IoT) can be defined as devices that are connected via the internet using sensors, actuators, and network communication technologies to interconnect people and machines. Best IoT platforms help store, process, and analyze data collected from IoT objects/devices. Going further, we have covered various aspects regarding IoT Platforms for any user to decide on best IoT Platforms to use in different applications. We will also learn about the best IoT Platforms providers, their applications, features and factors to be considered while choosing best IoT Platforms. This growth can be attributed to the flexible scaling of data storage in the cloud. Since, there is a growth in the number of connected devices, significant volumes of data can be stored, downloaded, and uploaded.
IBM is one of the leading providers in the IoT cloud platform market. The company is a world leader in AI, IoT, and cloud-based software, services, and technologies. It has deployed its Watson IoT platform for client engagements in 170 countries till date. The company has been focusing on inorganic growth strategies, such as agreements and collaborations, to strengthen its foothold in the market. For instance, in April 2019, IBM signed an agreement with SmartCone Technologies to integrate the IBM Watson IoT platform with SmartCone Technologies’ solutions. Additionally, the company formed collaborations with Guardhat, Germin, and Mitsufuji for IBM Watson IoT in February 2019.
Google Cloud Platform enables developers to build, test, and deploy applications on Google’s highly scalable and reliable infrastructure. Google Cloud products assist all-sized businesses in taking advantage of the latest technologies to operate their business more efficiently by providing more and more digital experiences that are being built in the cloud.
AWS provides IoT device software, IoT control services, and data services. The IoT device software enables users to securely connect devices, gather data, and take intelligent actions locally, even when the internet connectivity is not available. AWS’ IoT services comprise device software, connectivity and control services, and analytics services. The connectivity and Control services allow users to control, manage, and secure large and diverse device fleets. The analytics services help users extract value from IoT data. The company offers the AWS IoT Core platform, which enables customers to connect devices to AWS services and other existing devices; to secure data interactions; to process and act upon device data; and to enable applications to interact with devices, even when the devices are offline.
PTC offers the ThingWorx platform in the IoT cloud platforms market. The platform enables customers to reduce the time, cost, and risk required to build and deploy IoT applications; connect devices, systems, and applications; manage connected products; and analyze IIoT data.
ABOUT 360QUADRANTS:
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 6.3 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Access Control Software.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Agney Sugla
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
