Medical Gas and Equipment Market Worth $20.04 billion | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic
North America, the largest regional market for medical gases and equipment
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2020 ) The medical gas and equipment market has evolved significantly owing to various technological advancements. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as a result of the high prevalence of tobacco use and rising pollution levels, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of preterm births, and growing demand for home healthcare are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Market expansion in emerging countries across APAC and technological advancements are also expected to present a wide range of opportunities for players in the market.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Medical Gas and Equipment Market is expected reach USD 20.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Based on product, the market is broadly divided into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Increasing use of medical gases for the diagnosis and treatment of various respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases are further expected to drive the demand of medical gases during the forecast period.
Based on application, the medical gas market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, and others. The therapeutic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical equipment market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders due to lifestyle changes, rising pollution levels, and growing smoking prevalance.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, Air Liquide acquired EOVE (France) to increase its presence in the home healthcare market. EOVE is a startup company specialized in the manufacturing of ventilators for home-based patients suffering from chronic respiratory failure.
- In 2018, GCE introduced MediVitop, a new One-Knob Cylinder Valve with Integrated Pressure Regulator.
- In 2018, Ceodeux Meditec launched ALPIFLOW, a next-generation flow meter with over ten years lifetime without additional maintenance. The product is attached directly to the Ceodeux Meditec ALPICONNECT or ALPINOX and MINIOX to regulate oxygen-flow from the hospital pipeline system and from portable oxygen cylinders.
- In 2018, Atlas Copco opened an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany to meet growing customer demand for testing and developing innovative joining technologies.
Critical questions the report answers:
- Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
- What are the upcoming trends in the medical gas market?
- Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
- Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
- What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical gases and equipment products, growing ageing population, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading medical gases and equipment manufacturers in the region, are responsible for the large share of the North American medical equipment market.
The prominent players in the medical gas market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).
