The new developed SMS for AM & Leadership Team course is now scheduled as a webinar
Improve your decision making and performance driving skills with our upcoming Aviation Safety Management Systems for AM & Leadership Team course in September
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is proud to present the newly developed SMS for AM & Leadership Team training which is scheduled as a webinar on September 9th, 2020
Aviation Safety Management Systems for AM & Leadership Team- 1 Day – Webinar
Date: 9 September 2020
Price: 340 EUR *Note – see the different pricing options below
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
Reserve your virtual seat at office@sassofia.com
What is the new course about?
The course is specifically focussed on the challenges faced by the leadership team designed to enable the Accountable Manager (AM) & Nominated Post Holders (NP) to fully engage with the SMS and the opportunity to utilize the potential SMS data source to effectively manage, optimize and grow the business.
What are the covered subjects?
Introduction and Brief Overview of ICAO Annex 19 and the EASA Practical Interpretation
SMS Challenges to Effectiveness within the Workplace
Best Practice Integration in an EASA Environment Safety Management System SMS & Compliance Management System CMS
What do you expect from an Integrated Management System (IMS)
Driving SMS Data – How effective is our acquisition – best practice considerations.
Tools & Methodologies for optimising SMS DATA Flow
How to Engage with Effective Risk Management
Understanding the process of Risk-Based Oversight
Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) drive Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
Performance Measurement, Analysis & the Development of Optimised Mitigations
Measuring the Effectiveness of our Internal Reporting Systems Voluntary Reporting v Confidential Reporting
Effective Steps to Build an Advanced SMS Driven IMS
See the benefits of the training here
Webinar Prices
SAS is trying to support our customers’ needs in the best possible way and gives you an opportunity to choose from the following pricing options:
Basic webinar: 195 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 340 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 485 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Note – The prices are per delegate for 1-day webinar training
What are our Discount Options?
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For additional information & to book your virtual seat, please contact us at office@sassofia.com
