Europe to Be the Dominant Region in the Tartaric Acid Market From 2017 to 2022
Tartaric Acid Market by Source (Grapes & Sun-dried Raisins, Maleic Anhydride), Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2020 ) The global tartaric acid market is projected to reach USD 285.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.77%; in terms of volume, it is projected to reach 91.2 KT by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. The major driver of the tartaric acid industry is its multifunctionality across different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Tartaric acid, as an ingredient, has immense usage in the pharmaceutical industry, especially after technological innovations such as micro-encapsulation.
Tartaric acid is an essential additive in bakery items where it functions as a leavening agent when mixed with baking powder. It also enhances fruit flavours and stabilizes batter systems and colour in baked foods. During winemaking, tartaric acid extracts act as buffers to regulate antioxidants, acidity, and as preservatives; in other food items, it acts as natural flavor enhancers, and food emulsifiers.
Now-a-days, there is a trend among consumers toward opting for natural ingredients in food & beverage products, which leads to growth in the demand of naturally extracted tartaric acid.
Moreover, the demand for tartaric acid is supported by the growing consumption of sports and protein drinks and nutritional bars, as well as the introduction of fruit-flavored beverages, where it is used as an acidulant to give a sour taste and to stabilize the color properties of the respective beverage.
Europe accounted for the largest share of the tartaric acid market in 2016, followed by North America. The major drivers are the significant increase in the production of wine and the increasing use of natural tartaric acid in food. Another major factor is the rising exports from the European and North American countries, owing to the demand from countries such as India, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina. Additionally, the Middle Eastern countries are expected to drive the demand for tartaric acid in this region in the coming years.
The key players that are profiled in the report include Caviro Group (Italy), ATP Group (US), Merck (Germany), Omkar Specialty Chemicals (India), Changmao Biochemical Engineering (China), Tarac Technologies (Australia), PAHI (Spain), Distillerie Mazzari (Italy), Distillerie Bonollo (Italy), Derivados Vinicos (Argentina), Industrias Vinicas (US), and Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló (Spain).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
