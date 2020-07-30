Medical Connectors Market: Growth in the Home Healthcare Market Driving the Demand for Miniaturized Connectors
Medical Connectors Market by Product (Flat Silicone, Hybrid, Embedded, Radio Frequency, Push-Pull), Application (Patient Monitoring, Electrosurgery, Endoscopy, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Dental Device) & by End User - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2020 ) Medical Connectors Market by Product (Flat Silicone, Hybrid, Embedded, Radio Frequency, Push-Pull), Application (Patient Monitoring, Electrosurgery, Endoscopy, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Dental Device).
Report Overview
The medical connectors market is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.63 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The high incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growth in the home healthcare market are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.
Download the pdf brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81731061
Medical Connector Market, by Products
Flat Surgical Silicone Cables
Embedded Electronics Connectors
Radio-Frequency Connectors
Disposable Plastic Connectors
Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System
Power Cords With Retention System
Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords
Magnetic Medical Connectors
Push-Pull Connectors
Medical Connector Market, by Application
Patient Monitoring Devices
Diagnostic Imaging Devices
Electrosurgical Instruments
Cardiology Devices
Endoscopy Devices
Respiratory Devices
Analyzers And Processing Instruments
Dental Instruments
Neurology Devices
Enteral Devices
Other Applications
Medical Connector Market, by End Users
Hospital & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users
Medical Connector Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Asia
China
Japan
India
RoA
Rest of the World (RoW)
Leading Companies and Market Shares
Key players in the market include Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), and Samtec (U.S.).
Inquiry about medical connectors market before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=81731061
Report Overview
The medical connectors market is projected to reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.63 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The high incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, and growth in the home healthcare market are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.
Download the pdf brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81731061
Medical Connector Market, by Products
Flat Surgical Silicone Cables
Embedded Electronics Connectors
Radio-Frequency Connectors
Disposable Plastic Connectors
Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System
Power Cords With Retention System
Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords
Magnetic Medical Connectors
Push-Pull Connectors
Medical Connector Market, by Application
Patient Monitoring Devices
Diagnostic Imaging Devices
Electrosurgical Instruments
Cardiology Devices
Endoscopy Devices
Respiratory Devices
Analyzers And Processing Instruments
Dental Instruments
Neurology Devices
Enteral Devices
Other Applications
Medical Connector Market, by End Users
Hospital & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users
Medical Connector Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Asia
China
Japan
India
RoA
Rest of the World (RoW)
Leading Companies and Market Shares
Key players in the market include Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), and Samtec (U.S.).
Inquiry about medical connectors market before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=81731061
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.