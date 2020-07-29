Open for registration: Boeing 737 Type Training in September – Boeing 737 NG & MAX DLS courses
AETS-Sofema – our EASA Part 147 BG.147.005 Partner, has scheduled 2 Boeing 737 Type Training courses in September.
Boeing 737-600/700/800/900 (NG) B1& B2 Refresher Distance Learning Synchronous (DLS) Course - More details
Reserve your virtual seat at team@aets-sofema.com
About the session:
Boeing 737-7/8 (MAX) B1& B2 Refresher DLS Course
Dates: 7-11 September (30 hours, considering a training day is 6 hours of virtual classroom tuition per day)
Price: 500 EUR per participant. A soft copy of the training material is included in the price.
Boeing 737-600/700/800/900 (NG) B1& B2 Refresher DLS Course
Dates: 14-18 September (30 hours, considering a training day is 6 hours of virtual classroom tuition per day)
Price: 500 EUR per participant. A soft copy of the training material is included in the price.
The courses are offered to those type rated engineers that have not got six months of hands-on experience on the aircraft maintenance in any consecutive two years period. The course provides a review of normal system description, operation and indication with an emphasis on recent service information and product updates. It also includes the revision and discussion of the most relevant Airworthiness Directives applicable to the model in the last 24 months.
Delivery method and requirements
This is an instructor-led course, synchronously delivered via a virtual conferencing platform. The course participants must have access to a stable internet connection and a device with audio and video camera capabilities.
Pre-requisites
Have the Boeing 737 MAX type endorsed on a PART 66 license. Good command of English language as the course is delivered in English.
To receive more information, please follow the links above or email team@aets-sofema.com
What makes AETS-Sofema different from the other EASA Part 147 companies?
- We are a team of professional, passionate, industry-experienced people, who understand our client’s aviation and aircraft business needs.
- We have achieved a high-level standard of training by listening to our clients’ requirements and providing flexible and responsive solutions that fulfil the brief.
- We are focused on the professional and competency development of the individual.
Register today at team@aets-sofema.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
AETS-Sofema
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
