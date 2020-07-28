Stern Returns, The Very BEST Stern Arcade Games Are Back!
Own the best Stern Video Arcade Games ever made!
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
Finally, an all in one arcade game solution for those who remember and grew up playing some of the most memorable video arcade games of the 80’s. Let us take a trip down the “Stern Electronics’” memory lane.
There we a total of 29 video arcade games manufactured by Stern during the 1980’2. And now, for the first time, we at IN THE NEW AGE have an arcade game machine that included 1,000’s of popular arcade games ranging from the late 1970s’, the 80’s, the 90’s, and the 2,000’s!
The arcade game system is called the “Classic Arcade System.” And along with many iconic arcade games like Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Missile Command, Street Fighter, Tempest, and others, included is 29 classic video arcade games made by Stern Electronics!
1. Berzerk (1980)
Perhaps the most popular of all Stern video arcade games, Berzerk is one to remember!
Berzerk is a multidirectional shooter arcade game, released in 1980 by Stern Electronics of Chicago. Berzerk places the player in a series of top-down, mazelike rooms containing armed robots.
About the game:
The player controls a green stick man. Using a joystick and a firing button that activates a laser-style weapon, the player navigates a simple maze filled with many robots, who fire lasers back at the player character. A player can be killed by being shot, by running into a robot or an exploding robot, getting electrocuted by the electrified walls of the maze itself, or by being touched by the player's nemesis, Evil Otto.
The function of Evil Otto, represented by a bouncing smiley face, is to quicken the pace of the game. Otto is unusual, regarding games of the period, in that he's indestructible. Otto can go through walls with impunity and hunts the player character. If robots remain in the maze Otto moves slowly, about half as fast as the humanoid, but he speeds up to match the humanoid's speed once all the robots are killed. Evil Otto moves at exactly the same speed as the player going left and right but he can move faster than the player going up and down; thus, no matter how close Otto is, the player can escape as long as they can avoid moving straight up or down.
The player advances by escaping from the maze through an opening in the far wall. Each robot destroyed is worth 50 points. If all the robots in the current maze have been destroyed before the player escapes, the player gains ten points per robot. The game has 65,536 rooms (256×256 grid), but due to limitations of the random number generation there are fewer than 1,024 maze layouts (876 of which are unique). It has only one controller, but two-player games can be accomplished by alternating at the joystick.
As a player's score increases, the colors of the enemy robot’s change, and the robots can have more bullets on the screen at the same time. Once they reach the limit of simultaneous on-screen bullets, they cannot fire again until one or more of their bullets detonates; the limit applies to the robots as a group, not as individuals.
A free life can be awarded at 5,000 or 10,000 points, set by internal DIP switches, with no extra lives thereafter.
The game's voice synthesizer generates speech for the robots during certain in-game events:
"Coin detected in pocket": During attract mode, specifically while showing the high score list.
"Intruder alert! Intruder alert!": Spoken when Evil Otto appears.
"The humanoid must not escape" or "The intruder must not escape": Heard when the player escapes a room after destroying every robot.
"Chicken, fight like a robot": Heard when the player escapes a room without destroying every robot.
"Got the humanoid, got the intruder!": Heard when the player loses a life. (The "got the intruder" part is a minor third higher than the "got the humanoid" part.)
There is random robot chatter playing in the background, with phrases usually consisting of "Charge", "Attack", "Kill", "Destroy", "Shoot", or "Get", followed by "The Humanoid", "The intruder", "it", or "the chicken" (the last only if the player got the "Chicken, fight like a robot" message from the previous room), creating sentences such as "Attack it", "Get the Humanoid", "Destroy the intruder", "Kill the chicken", and so on. The speed and pitch of the phrases vary, from deep and slow, to high and fast.
1. Astro Invader (1980)
Astro Invader, originally released in Japan as Kamikaze lit. Divine Wind, is an arcade fixed shooter developed by Konami, and the first arcade game published by Stern Electronics. Also released with the name Zygon in the cabinet arcade market in late 1979. Astro Invader was ported to the Emerson Arcadia 2001 in 1982.
About the game:
The player controls a small spaceship at the bottom of the screen. Like most Space Invaders-type games of the period, the ship can move left and right (but not up or down) and can fire one bullet at a time. The ship may not fire again until its previous shot has detonated.
The playfield above the player's ship contains 13 columns. Three of them, on the far left, far right, and in the center, are wide columns. The other 10, five on either side of the center, are much narrower. At the beginning of each wave, a flying saucer enters at the top of the screen and begins dropping small aliens into the ten narrow columns. The columns are open on the bottom, allowing the player to shoot the aliens as they descend. Each column holds a maximum of four aliens. If a column is full, the next alien dropped into it will release the bottommost alien, which falls straight down. Aliens can also be dropped into either of the two wide columns on the far left and right, in which case they fall straight down immediately. If the alien reaches the bottom of the screen without being shot by the player, it explodes - the explosion extends slightly to each side of the alien. Collision with a falling alien or its explosion destroys the player's ship. The small aliens are worth 20 points when moving (falling into or out of a column), and 10 points at rest. Aliens remain in their columns until shot or released; any aliens at rest in a column, either at the end of a wave or when the player's ship is destroyed, are still there when play resumes.
At regular intervals, a small flying saucer descends from one of the three wide columns. Unlike the small aliens, the saucer absolutely must be killed - if it can reach the bottom of the screen, the player's ship is immediately destroyed. Saucers are worth anywhere from 100 to 400 points.
A counter on the large saucer tells the player how many aliens it has left to drop for that wave. When the counter reaches 000 the wave is over. Everything freezes at this point, including the player's ship and bullets and all descending saucers and aliens, and the large saucer flies away. A large new saucer carrying more aliens then flies in to take its place and begin the next wave. When the new saucer reaches the top-center, the game unfreezes and everything resumes exactly as it was before play was interrupted, with the new saucer continuing the job of dropping aliens.
2. Scramble
Scramble is horizontally scrolling shooter released in arcades in 1981. It was developed by Konami and manufactured and distributed by Leijac in Japan and Stern in North America. It was the first side-scrolling shooter with forced scrolling and multiple distinct levels.
The game was a success, selling 15,136 video game arcade cabinets in the United States within five months, by August 4, 1981, becoming Stern's second best-selling game after Berzerk. Its prequel, the more difficult Super Cobra, sold 12,337 cabinets in the U.S. in four months that same year, adding up to 27,473 U.S. cabinet sales for both, by October 1981.
Scramble was not ported to any major contemporary consoles or computers, but there were releases for the Tomy Tutor and Vectrex as well as dedicated tabletop/handheld versions. Several unauthorized clones for the VIC-20 and Commodore 64 used the same name as the original.
About the game:
The player controls a futuristic aircraft, referred to in the game as a "Jet," and must guide it across a scrolling terrain, battling obstacles along the way. The ship is armed with a forward-firing weapon and bombs; each weapon has its own button. The player must avoid colliding with the terrain and other enemies, while simultaneously maintaining its limited fuel supply which diminishes over time. More fuel can be acquired by destroying fuel tanks in the game.
The game is divided into six sections, each with a different style of terrain and different obstacles. There is no intermission between each section; the game simply scrolls into the new terrain. Points are awarded based upon the number of seconds of being alive, and on destroying enemies and fuel tanks. In the final section, the player must destroy a "base". Once this has been accomplished, a flag denoting a completed mission is posted at the bottom right of the screen. The game then repeats by returning to the first section once more, with a slight increase in difficulty.
Scoring
Per second the jet is in play: 10 points
Rockets: 50 points on ground, 80 in air
UFO ships: 100 points
Fuel tanks: 150 points
Mystery targets: 100, 200, or 300 points
Base at ends of levels: 800 points
The player is awarded an extra jet for scoring 10,000 points.
3. Super Cobra (1981)
Super Cobra[a] is a horizontally scrolling shooter developed by Konami, originally released as a coin-operated arcade game in 1981. It was published by Konami in Japan in March 1981 and manufactured and distributed by Stern in North America on June 22, 1981. It is the prequel to 1981's Scramble arcade game.
The game was a commercial success, selling 12,337 arcade cabinets in the United States in four months, by October 2, 1981, becoming Stern's third best-selling arcade classic after Berzerk and Scramble. Scramble sold 15,136 cabinets in the U.S. in five months earlier that year, adding up to 27,473 U.S. cabinet sales for both.
About the game:
The player controls a helicopter through tight caverns, and the slightest misstep will result in the loss of a life. However, unlike Scramble, the game can be continued where the player left off by adding more credits (machine may usually offer this option; some others don't, but player loses all points upon continuing).
The joystick accelerates, decelerates, moves up, and moves down. The helicopter uses a laser and bomb to destroy defenders, tanks, and UFOs while infiltrating 10 Super Cobra defense systems.
The ship has a limited fuel supply, which is depleted over time. More fuel can be acquired by destroying fuel tanks in the game.
The game is divided into ten sections, plus a finale, each with a different style of terrain and different obstacles. Players navigate through ten levels and a base, where they must safely make it through the level and remove the booty. The levels are described as follows,
Player must maneuver the chopper over mountainous terrain against fast and slow firing rockets.
Chopper faces Arcing missiles over a mountain terrain.
Smart Bombs flying in groups of four over mountainous terrain. Rockets appear, but do not fire.
Single Smart Bombs over mountainous terrain. Again, Rockets appear, but do not fire.
Chopper flies through a cavern-like terrain against falling mines.
Rapidly firing, roving tanks over mountainous terrain. Rockets appear, but do not fire.
Maneuver through a field of meteors which explode when hit with bombs or 3 times with laser, plus a single, green, shadow meteor directly in front of chopper which explodes when hit five times with laser. Rockets appear but do not fire.
Chopper flies over mountainous terrain against rapidly firing UFOs. Tanks and rockets appear, but do not fire.
Chopper faces arcing missiles over tall buildings.
Firing rockets in a building maze.
Base: Player must maneuver the chopper over tall buildings against arcing missiles and rapidly firing tanks to reach the Booty and safely carry it away. If the mission is successful, an extra copter is given (plus one when 10,000 points are scored).
There is no intermission between each section; the game simply scrolls into the new terrain. If the player destroys the booty on the final level, they must start back at the beginning of the level.
If the booty is safely carried away, the player starts back at the beginning of the first level and the cycle repeats. On the second time through the levels, the tanks fire much more aggressively and fuel is consumed much faster. On the third and subsequent times through the levels, fuel is consumed still faster. The faster rate of fuel consumption on the second and subsequent cycles may make it difficult to complete those cycles without losing at least one chopper due to running out of fuel, although this is compensated somewhat by awarding an extra chopper each time a cycle is completed and the booty is carried away.
4. Turtles
Turtles is a video game developed by Konami and published in arcades in 1981 by Stern and Sega. The Sega version was published as Turpin. Turtles is a maze game where the player is a turtle trying to bring baby turtles (called "kid turtles") to their homes while avoiding beetles.
The game was ported to an unusual set of home systems. 1982 releases were for the Magnavox Odyssey², Arcadia 2001, and one of the four cartridges for Entex Adventure Vision. A handheld version of Turtles was also released by Entex in 1982. A port for the Casio PV-1000 followed in 1983.
Gameplay:
Scattered throughout the maze are boxes with question marks on them. When the player walks over a question mark, a baby turtle crawls onto the main turtle's back, a house will appear at a random location on the map, and the player will have to bring the baby turtle to its house while avoiding beetles. Other times, however, beetles will come out of the boxes, which the player will have to quickly run away from.
The player's only offensive move is the ability to drop bombs (which behave more like mines) to temporarily stun the beetles. Additional bombs can be picked up in the middle of the maze. Each maze represents a floor of the building. After eight floors, there's a cutscene showing the baby turtles following their rescuer out of the building, and gameplay begins again on the ground floor.
• Berzerk (1980)
• Astro Invader (1980)
• Scramble (1981)
• Super Cobra (1981)
• Armored Car (1981)
• The End (1980)
• Moon War (1981)
• Turtles (1981)
• Strategy X (1981)
• Jungle (1981)
• Amidar (1981)
• Frenzy (1982)
• Tazz-Mania (1982)
• Tutankham (1982)
• Pooyan (1982)
• Dark Planet (1982)
• Rescue (1982)
• Calipso (1982)
• Anteater (1982)
• Mazer Blazer (1982)
• Lost Tomb (1982)
• Bagman (Le Bagnard) (1982)
• Pop Flamer (1982)
• Star Jacker (1983)
• Minefield (1983)
• Cliff Hanger (Laser Disk Game) (1983)
• Great Guns (1984)
• Goal to Go (1984)
• Super Bagman (1984)
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
For all products we sell visit:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
inthenewage.com
Finally, an all in one arcade game solution for those who remember and grew up playing some of the most memorable video arcade games of the 80’s. Let us take a trip down the “Stern Electronics’” memory lane.
There we a total of 29 video arcade games manufactured by Stern during the 1980’2. And now, for the first time, we at IN THE NEW AGE have an arcade game machine that included 1,000’s of popular arcade games ranging from the late 1970s’, the 80’s, the 90’s, and the 2,000’s!
The arcade game system is called the “Classic Arcade System.” And along with many iconic arcade games like Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Missile Command, Street Fighter, Tempest, and others, included is 29 classic video arcade games made by Stern Electronics!
1. Berzerk (1980)
Perhaps the most popular of all Stern video arcade games, Berzerk is one to remember!
Berzerk is a multidirectional shooter arcade game, released in 1980 by Stern Electronics of Chicago. Berzerk places the player in a series of top-down, mazelike rooms containing armed robots.
About the game:
The player controls a green stick man. Using a joystick and a firing button that activates a laser-style weapon, the player navigates a simple maze filled with many robots, who fire lasers back at the player character. A player can be killed by being shot, by running into a robot or an exploding robot, getting electrocuted by the electrified walls of the maze itself, or by being touched by the player's nemesis, Evil Otto.
The function of Evil Otto, represented by a bouncing smiley face, is to quicken the pace of the game. Otto is unusual, regarding games of the period, in that he's indestructible. Otto can go through walls with impunity and hunts the player character. If robots remain in the maze Otto moves slowly, about half as fast as the humanoid, but he speeds up to match the humanoid's speed once all the robots are killed. Evil Otto moves at exactly the same speed as the player going left and right but he can move faster than the player going up and down; thus, no matter how close Otto is, the player can escape as long as they can avoid moving straight up or down.
The player advances by escaping from the maze through an opening in the far wall. Each robot destroyed is worth 50 points. If all the robots in the current maze have been destroyed before the player escapes, the player gains ten points per robot. The game has 65,536 rooms (256×256 grid), but due to limitations of the random number generation there are fewer than 1,024 maze layouts (876 of which are unique). It has only one controller, but two-player games can be accomplished by alternating at the joystick.
As a player's score increases, the colors of the enemy robot’s change, and the robots can have more bullets on the screen at the same time. Once they reach the limit of simultaneous on-screen bullets, they cannot fire again until one or more of their bullets detonates; the limit applies to the robots as a group, not as individuals.
A free life can be awarded at 5,000 or 10,000 points, set by internal DIP switches, with no extra lives thereafter.
The game's voice synthesizer generates speech for the robots during certain in-game events:
"Coin detected in pocket": During attract mode, specifically while showing the high score list.
"Intruder alert! Intruder alert!": Spoken when Evil Otto appears.
"The humanoid must not escape" or "The intruder must not escape": Heard when the player escapes a room after destroying every robot.
"Chicken, fight like a robot": Heard when the player escapes a room without destroying every robot.
"Got the humanoid, got the intruder!": Heard when the player loses a life. (The "got the intruder" part is a minor third higher than the "got the humanoid" part.)
There is random robot chatter playing in the background, with phrases usually consisting of "Charge", "Attack", "Kill", "Destroy", "Shoot", or "Get", followed by "The Humanoid", "The intruder", "it", or "the chicken" (the last only if the player got the "Chicken, fight like a robot" message from the previous room), creating sentences such as "Attack it", "Get the Humanoid", "Destroy the intruder", "Kill the chicken", and so on. The speed and pitch of the phrases vary, from deep and slow, to high and fast.
1. Astro Invader (1980)
Astro Invader, originally released in Japan as Kamikaze lit. Divine Wind, is an arcade fixed shooter developed by Konami, and the first arcade game published by Stern Electronics. Also released with the name Zygon in the cabinet arcade market in late 1979. Astro Invader was ported to the Emerson Arcadia 2001 in 1982.
About the game:
The player controls a small spaceship at the bottom of the screen. Like most Space Invaders-type games of the period, the ship can move left and right (but not up or down) and can fire one bullet at a time. The ship may not fire again until its previous shot has detonated.
The playfield above the player's ship contains 13 columns. Three of them, on the far left, far right, and in the center, are wide columns. The other 10, five on either side of the center, are much narrower. At the beginning of each wave, a flying saucer enters at the top of the screen and begins dropping small aliens into the ten narrow columns. The columns are open on the bottom, allowing the player to shoot the aliens as they descend. Each column holds a maximum of four aliens. If a column is full, the next alien dropped into it will release the bottommost alien, which falls straight down. Aliens can also be dropped into either of the two wide columns on the far left and right, in which case they fall straight down immediately. If the alien reaches the bottom of the screen without being shot by the player, it explodes - the explosion extends slightly to each side of the alien. Collision with a falling alien or its explosion destroys the player's ship. The small aliens are worth 20 points when moving (falling into or out of a column), and 10 points at rest. Aliens remain in their columns until shot or released; any aliens at rest in a column, either at the end of a wave or when the player's ship is destroyed, are still there when play resumes.
At regular intervals, a small flying saucer descends from one of the three wide columns. Unlike the small aliens, the saucer absolutely must be killed - if it can reach the bottom of the screen, the player's ship is immediately destroyed. Saucers are worth anywhere from 100 to 400 points.
A counter on the large saucer tells the player how many aliens it has left to drop for that wave. When the counter reaches 000 the wave is over. Everything freezes at this point, including the player's ship and bullets and all descending saucers and aliens, and the large saucer flies away. A large new saucer carrying more aliens then flies in to take its place and begin the next wave. When the new saucer reaches the top-center, the game unfreezes and everything resumes exactly as it was before play was interrupted, with the new saucer continuing the job of dropping aliens.
2. Scramble
Scramble is horizontally scrolling shooter released in arcades in 1981. It was developed by Konami and manufactured and distributed by Leijac in Japan and Stern in North America. It was the first side-scrolling shooter with forced scrolling and multiple distinct levels.
The game was a success, selling 15,136 video game arcade cabinets in the United States within five months, by August 4, 1981, becoming Stern's second best-selling game after Berzerk. Its prequel, the more difficult Super Cobra, sold 12,337 cabinets in the U.S. in four months that same year, adding up to 27,473 U.S. cabinet sales for both, by October 1981.
Scramble was not ported to any major contemporary consoles or computers, but there were releases for the Tomy Tutor and Vectrex as well as dedicated tabletop/handheld versions. Several unauthorized clones for the VIC-20 and Commodore 64 used the same name as the original.
About the game:
The player controls a futuristic aircraft, referred to in the game as a "Jet," and must guide it across a scrolling terrain, battling obstacles along the way. The ship is armed with a forward-firing weapon and bombs; each weapon has its own button. The player must avoid colliding with the terrain and other enemies, while simultaneously maintaining its limited fuel supply which diminishes over time. More fuel can be acquired by destroying fuel tanks in the game.
The game is divided into six sections, each with a different style of terrain and different obstacles. There is no intermission between each section; the game simply scrolls into the new terrain. Points are awarded based upon the number of seconds of being alive, and on destroying enemies and fuel tanks. In the final section, the player must destroy a "base". Once this has been accomplished, a flag denoting a completed mission is posted at the bottom right of the screen. The game then repeats by returning to the first section once more, with a slight increase in difficulty.
Scoring
Per second the jet is in play: 10 points
Rockets: 50 points on ground, 80 in air
UFO ships: 100 points
Fuel tanks: 150 points
Mystery targets: 100, 200, or 300 points
Base at ends of levels: 800 points
The player is awarded an extra jet for scoring 10,000 points.
3. Super Cobra (1981)
Super Cobra[a] is a horizontally scrolling shooter developed by Konami, originally released as a coin-operated arcade game in 1981. It was published by Konami in Japan in March 1981 and manufactured and distributed by Stern in North America on June 22, 1981. It is the prequel to 1981's Scramble arcade game.
The game was a commercial success, selling 12,337 arcade cabinets in the United States in four months, by October 2, 1981, becoming Stern's third best-selling arcade classic after Berzerk and Scramble. Scramble sold 15,136 cabinets in the U.S. in five months earlier that year, adding up to 27,473 U.S. cabinet sales for both.
About the game:
The player controls a helicopter through tight caverns, and the slightest misstep will result in the loss of a life. However, unlike Scramble, the game can be continued where the player left off by adding more credits (machine may usually offer this option; some others don't, but player loses all points upon continuing).
The joystick accelerates, decelerates, moves up, and moves down. The helicopter uses a laser and bomb to destroy defenders, tanks, and UFOs while infiltrating 10 Super Cobra defense systems.
The ship has a limited fuel supply, which is depleted over time. More fuel can be acquired by destroying fuel tanks in the game.
The game is divided into ten sections, plus a finale, each with a different style of terrain and different obstacles. Players navigate through ten levels and a base, where they must safely make it through the level and remove the booty. The levels are described as follows,
Player must maneuver the chopper over mountainous terrain against fast and slow firing rockets.
Chopper faces Arcing missiles over a mountain terrain.
Smart Bombs flying in groups of four over mountainous terrain. Rockets appear, but do not fire.
Single Smart Bombs over mountainous terrain. Again, Rockets appear, but do not fire.
Chopper flies through a cavern-like terrain against falling mines.
Rapidly firing, roving tanks over mountainous terrain. Rockets appear, but do not fire.
Maneuver through a field of meteors which explode when hit with bombs or 3 times with laser, plus a single, green, shadow meteor directly in front of chopper which explodes when hit five times with laser. Rockets appear but do not fire.
Chopper flies over mountainous terrain against rapidly firing UFOs. Tanks and rockets appear, but do not fire.
Chopper faces arcing missiles over tall buildings.
Firing rockets in a building maze.
Base: Player must maneuver the chopper over tall buildings against arcing missiles and rapidly firing tanks to reach the Booty and safely carry it away. If the mission is successful, an extra copter is given (plus one when 10,000 points are scored).
There is no intermission between each section; the game simply scrolls into the new terrain. If the player destroys the booty on the final level, they must start back at the beginning of the level.
If the booty is safely carried away, the player starts back at the beginning of the first level and the cycle repeats. On the second time through the levels, the tanks fire much more aggressively and fuel is consumed much faster. On the third and subsequent times through the levels, fuel is consumed still faster. The faster rate of fuel consumption on the second and subsequent cycles may make it difficult to complete those cycles without losing at least one chopper due to running out of fuel, although this is compensated somewhat by awarding an extra chopper each time a cycle is completed and the booty is carried away.
4. Turtles
Turtles is a video game developed by Konami and published in arcades in 1981 by Stern and Sega. The Sega version was published as Turpin. Turtles is a maze game where the player is a turtle trying to bring baby turtles (called "kid turtles") to their homes while avoiding beetles.
The game was ported to an unusual set of home systems. 1982 releases were for the Magnavox Odyssey², Arcadia 2001, and one of the four cartridges for Entex Adventure Vision. A handheld version of Turtles was also released by Entex in 1982. A port for the Casio PV-1000 followed in 1983.
Gameplay:
Scattered throughout the maze are boxes with question marks on them. When the player walks over a question mark, a baby turtle crawls onto the main turtle's back, a house will appear at a random location on the map, and the player will have to bring the baby turtle to its house while avoiding beetles. Other times, however, beetles will come out of the boxes, which the player will have to quickly run away from.
The player's only offensive move is the ability to drop bombs (which behave more like mines) to temporarily stun the beetles. Additional bombs can be picked up in the middle of the maze. Each maze represents a floor of the building. After eight floors, there's a cutscene showing the baby turtles following their rescuer out of the building, and gameplay begins again on the ground floor.
• Berzerk (1980)
• Astro Invader (1980)
• Scramble (1981)
• Super Cobra (1981)
• Armored Car (1981)
• The End (1980)
• Moon War (1981)
• Turtles (1981)
• Strategy X (1981)
• Jungle (1981)
• Amidar (1981)
• Frenzy (1982)
• Tazz-Mania (1982)
• Tutankham (1982)
• Pooyan (1982)
• Dark Planet (1982)
• Rescue (1982)
• Calipso (1982)
• Anteater (1982)
• Mazer Blazer (1982)
• Lost Tomb (1982)
• Bagman (Le Bagnard) (1982)
• Pop Flamer (1982)
• Star Jacker (1983)
• Minefield (1983)
• Cliff Hanger (Laser Disk Game) (1983)
• Great Guns (1984)
• Goal to Go (1984)
• Super Bagman (1984)
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
For all products we sell visit:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.