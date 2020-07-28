Upcoming Growth Trends in the Feed Yeast Market
The feed yeast market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2023, from USD 1.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.27%
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 28, 2020 ) The feed yeast market is estimated to account for USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness on health concerns related to the use of antibiotics in feed and preference for yeast-based feed products due to its high nutritional value. In addition, with the ban on the use of antibiotics in feed in most of the regions has led to high demand for feed yeast products.
The increasing awareness of health benefits associated with probiotic yeast has widened the scope of growth for the feed yeast market.
The use of probiotic yeast in ruminant feed resulted in improved health and higher milk production. Similarly, in pigs, yeast triggers an immune response to reduce the entry of pathogens in the body and also reduces the occurrence of post-weaning diarrhea. With the increasing use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and gut health development, the probiotic yeast segment is projected to record the fastest growth, on the basis of type, during the forecast period.
On the basis of livestock, the aquatic animals segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the feed yeast market.
A rise in fish farming practices in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific due to the increased profits through farmed fish cultivation over the past 10 years. In addition, the increasing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America encourages fish farming, which would further drive the feed yeast market in the aquafeed segment. Supplementing feed yeast in right quantities to aquatic animals leads to an optimal supply of essential nutrients.
With the introduction of stringent regulations, Europe is estimated to dominate the feed yeast market in 2018.
The feed yeast market in Europe is driven by the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of antibiotics in feed. Increasing awareness about the benefits of feed yeast is projected to contribute to the market growth. The high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed in the European countries has led to the high demand for feed yeast among farmers. Moreover, the European legislators are also concerned about food and animal safety and thus have implemented many safety laws for the same. With high concerns related to animal health, the EU government has put a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in feed due to its negative impact on animal health as well as on the health of human consumers. For the replacement of those antibiotics, naturally-sourced feed ingredients that have antibiotic properties such as feed yeast were developed by manufacturers.
This report includes a study of the development strategies of leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of feed yeast manufacturers such as Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada).
Recent Developments:
1.In November 2018, Phileo (France), a subsidiary of Lesaffre, launched a new range Actisaf Sc 47 HR+. The product is a feed yeast solution for farm animal species including ruminants, swine, and horses.
2. In August 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) acquired Probiotics International Limited, a UK-based company, which deals with the manufacturing of natural healthcare and probiotic supplements for humans, pets, and animal nutrition applications. The deal was closed with USD 242.41 million in the UK. This acquisition would help the company to strengthen its product portfolio and market coverage.
3. In January 2019, Ohly (UK), a subsidiary of Associated British Foods and Lallemand (Canada), entered into a strategic partnership for the divestment of Ohly’s Hutchinson Torula Yeast facility. The long-term supply partnership assured Ohly to receive a continuous supply of whole cells of Torula products from the Hutchinson site, to be distributed in the US market.
