Achieve the maximum benefit from your Reliability Program with our upcoming webinars in September
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Reliability Webinars:
EASA Part M Implementing, Developing & Managing an Effective Reliability Program – 2 Days
Aircraft Reliability Systems – Understanding the Maths Workshop – 1 Day
About the training program:
EASA Part M Implementing, Developing & Managing an Effective Reliability Program – 2 Days
Dates: 7-8 September 2020
Price: Starting from 390 EUR
Basic webinar: 390 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 535 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 680 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
A reliability program provides an appropriate means of monitoring the effectiveness of the maintenance program. This training covers all elements required to ensure you achieve the maximum benefit from your Reliability Program. After attending the delegates should be able to:
a) Understand the role of Reliability within the CAMO group
b) Understand how an effective reliability program can drive operational optimizations
c) Develop enhanced awareness of warranty-related benefits
d) Consider the role of reliability driven Aircraft System and Vendor Service Bulletin implementation
e) Achieve a solid understanding related to Subpart G Reliability related Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) Regulatory Requirements
f) Explain the purpose and operational functionality of the Reliability process within your organisation.
Aircraft Reliability Systems – Understanding the Maths Workshop – 1 Day
Date: 10 September 2020
Price: Starting from 195 EUR
Basic webinar: 195 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 340 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 485 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
This training covers all elements required to ensure you achieve the maximum benefit from your Reliability Program, whilst augment the delegates’ understanding of the mathematics employed by a wide range of aircraft reliability software systems.
The following Subjects will be addressed:
- Probability Basics
- Descriptive Statistics
- Charts & Graphs
- Tabular Displays
- Probability Laws
- Introduction to Sample Theory and More
What are our Discount Options?
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
