Feed Premix Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments
The global feed premix market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 30.9 billion by 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2020 ) The report "Feed Premix Market by Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, and Others), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Equine, and Pets), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is estimated to be valued at USD 21.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Feed premixes consist of necessary growth factors that are added as supplements with concentrate feed to provide a wholesome nutritional diet for animals. Owing to the recent disease outbreaks, ingredients in feed premixes have come under focus to strengthen the immunity of livestock. With advancements in technology and awareness among farmers, the emerging markets are obtaining more localized premix products and services.
By ingredient type, the amino acids segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the feed premix market during the forecast period.
The amino acids segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. Consumption of amino acid feed premixes has been on the rise globally; Asia- Pacific and Latin America being high-growth markets for amino acids in premixes. Markets such as China and India also benefit from the increasing domestic production of amino acids, especially particularly lysine, as they are available at lower costs.
By livestock, the poultry segment is projected to dominate the feed premix industry during the forecast period.
The poultry segment is projected to hold the largest feed premix market share during the forecast period. Feed premixes such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are some of the significant premixes used in poultry feed for better quality and quantity production. On a global level, the total poultry production has been increasing, and with such growth in poultry production and consumption, it has become essential for meat producers to focus more on the quality of meat. This gives a boost to the feed premix industry, to provide a complete nutritional feed for poultry.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With rapid economic growth in the region, high demand is expected for feed products, especially in China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The contribution of the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global meat production in 2018 according to the FAO, and is projected to grow due to increase in consumption of meat. The main reason for the high consumption of feed premixes in the region is the increased focus to enhance poultry and other livestock meat production.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a survey of the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the feed premix market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM (The Netherlands), Cargill (US), ADM (US), and DLG Group (Denmark).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
