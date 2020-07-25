Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Rising Number of Surgeries and Rising Awareness About Advanced Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product (Tapes (Fabric, Paper, Plastic), Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive & Elastic)), Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sport, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCS, Clinics, Homecare) - Forecast to 2022
Rising awareness about advanced Wound Care is expected to hinder the growth of the medical tapes market. Advanced wound accelerates the healing process for many chronic wounds by providing and promoting a moist environment.
As basic/traditional wound care products take a large amount of time to heal wounds and are less effective for certain types of wounds, Advanced Wound Care products are being used as first-line therapy wherever Infection Control and healing speed are major concerns. Considering their effectiveness, coupled with the limitations of basic/traditional wound dressings, advanced and active wound care products are seen as a prominent restraint for the market.
The global Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market is projected to reach USD 7.39 Billion by 2022 from 6.13 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8%. Some of the factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgeries and the growth in geriatric population.
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product (Tapes (Fabric, Paper, Plastic), Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive & Elastic)), Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sport, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCS, Clinics, Homecare) – Forecast to 2022
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Product Type
Medical Tapes
Fabric Tape
Paper Tape
Plastic Tape
Other Tapes
Medical Bandages
Gauze Bandage
Adhesive Bandage
Cohesive and Elastic Bandage
Other Bandages
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Application
Surgical Wounds
Traumatic and Laceration Wounds
Burns
Ulcers
Sport Injuries
Other Wounds
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By End Users
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Homecare Setting
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
RoE
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
RoAPAC
Rest of the World (RoW)
This report covers the Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to rising an aging and diabetes-prone population.
The major players in the Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market include 3M Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), BSN Medical (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Beiersdorf (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Derma Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Andover Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Dukal Corporation (U.S.), Dynarex Corporation (U.S.), AVCOR Health Care Products, Inc (U.S.), Tetra Medical Supply Corporation (U. S.), Kerma Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), and DermaRite Industries, LLC. (U.S.).
