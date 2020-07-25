Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market | Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine | Promising Growth Potential
North America dominated the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2020 ) The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors.
According to the new market research report "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Humanized Mouse Models Market to reach USD 128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.
The Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
By application, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market in 2017. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Based on type, the market is segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.
Browse 94 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955
Market Dynamics;
Driver: Growing demand for personalized medicine;
Personalized medicine is the process of developing tailored medicines to target individualized treatment and care based on personal and genetic variations. These medicines are designed through the use of animal models, particularly mice models. Immune-deficient models are transplanted with human tissues and the disease expressed is recorded. This is followed by treating the model with a whole series of drugs or gene therapies to find the most suitable treatment, thus generating suitable or personalized medicine for patients.
Advances in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics; the completion of the Human Genome Project; the development of targeted diagnostics and therapeutics; and the growing emphasis on health, wellness, and prevention are some of the pivotal factors stimulating the demand for personalized medicine. The growing demand for personalized medicine is in turn expected to spur the demand for humanized mouse and rat models.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955
North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).
According to the new market research report "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Humanized Mouse Models Market to reach USD 128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.
The Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
By application, the humanized mouse models market is categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market in 2017. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Based on type, the market is segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.
Browse 94 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955
Market Dynamics;
Driver: Growing demand for personalized medicine;
Personalized medicine is the process of developing tailored medicines to target individualized treatment and care based on personal and genetic variations. These medicines are designed through the use of animal models, particularly mice models. Immune-deficient models are transplanted with human tissues and the disease expressed is recorded. This is followed by treating the model with a whole series of drugs or gene therapies to find the most suitable treatment, thus generating suitable or personalized medicine for patients.
Advances in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics; the completion of the Human Genome Project; the development of targeted diagnostics and therapeutics; and the growing emphasis on health, wellness, and prevention are some of the pivotal factors stimulating the demand for personalized medicine. The growing demand for personalized medicine is in turn expected to spur the demand for humanized mouse and rat models.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955
North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.