Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million | Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D | at CAGR of 16.5%
North America is projected to account for the largest share of the Single Use Assemblies Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2020 ) The Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination. However, the issues related to reachable and extractives is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Single Use Assemblies Market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into cell culture and mixing, filtration, storage, sampling, fill-finish application, and other applications (aseptic transfer and fluid management). The filtration segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The reduced work for column cleaning, sterilization and packing, and simplified validation and cleaning, which in turn drive the single-use assemblies’ demand for filtration applications.
Based on end-user, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to the significant impact on the manufacturing process efficiency by reducing capital costs, improving plant flexibility, reducing start-up times and costs, and eliminating the risk of cross-contamination.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), invested USD 50 million to expand its assembly capacity and add BPC systems at its UK plant. It also expanded its cleanroom space for BPC chambers and related assembly production processes in the US.
- In March 2019, Danaher (Pall Biotech) signed an agreement to integrate Broadley-James’ single-use pH sensors in its single-use technologies for upstream and downstream unit operations.
- In May 2017 Merck Millipore launched Mobius My Way Portfolio in customized single-use assemblies segment.
What are the major drivers in the market?
- Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of CROs s-Contamination
- Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D
- Emerging Countries
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market in North America.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The major companies in the global single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).
