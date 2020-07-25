Brewery Equipment: an Emerging Market With Promising Growth Potential
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2020 ) The report "Brewery Equipment Market by Type (Milling, Brewhouse, Cooling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling), Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic, Semi-automatic), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025" The brewery equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of microbreweries and brew pubs, rise in demand for craft beer across regions, and product innovations in the brewery equipment market are factors driving the growth in the brewery equipment market.
The brewery equipment market, on the basis of equipment type, is segmented into macrobrewery equipment and craft brewery equipment. The macrobrewery equipment is further segmented into milling equipment, brewhouse, fermentation equipment, cooling equipment, filtration & filling equipment, and others. The market for cooling equipment in macrobreweries is projected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing demand among beer manufacturers. The cooling equipment in macrobreweries is used to maintain the requisite temperature in all the beer tanks. This is the most utilized equipment at various levels of the whole process. It is also used to cool down the wort. Since the equipment witnesses increased demand and temperature fluctuations throughout the year, there is a need for frequent replacement or maintenance of these equipment. Due to these factors, the cooling equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The craft brewery equipment segment is further segmented into mashing equipment, fermentation equipment, cooling equipment, storage equipment, compressors, and others. In the craft brewery equipment market, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. During the fermentation process, the wort is kept in the tanks for few weeks and acid is released as a byproduct. Due to this, there are major chances of tank deterioration. Since the tanks are occupied for a longer duration during the process, there can be a requirement of more tanks by craft breweries to increase production. Due to these factors, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to drive the market for brewery equipment during the forecast period.
The brewery equipment market, on the basis of brewery type, is segmented into microbrewery and craft brewery. The craft brewery equipment segment market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2025. Over the years, there has been a rise in the demand for premium and flavorsome beer produced in small batches. Consumers these days are shifting from traditional beer to craft beer. This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs around the globe. Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which in turn, is driving the overall demand for equipment in craft breweries.
Increasing demand for brewery equipment in developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and South America and focus on digitalization as well as automation for process optimization are some of the opportunities that are projected to drive the market.
The major players in the industry are focusing on new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, to increase the global footprint in the brewery equipment market.
