Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Outlook and Global Forecast to 2022
Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2020 ) According to the new market research report the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is projected to grow from an estimated $1.46 billion in 2017 to $2.00 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as increased demand for interior light systems, as most of the airlines are upgrading their cabin interiors to increase efficiency and provide better service to passengers. However, the lack of profitable airlines in emerging economies is expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Among light types, ceiling & wall lights are projected to witness the highest demand across the globe from 2017 to 2022
Ceiling & wall lights are installed in wall panels or ceilings of aircraft. The intensity of these lights is adjustable. The ceiling & wall lights segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The replacement of the old ceiling & wall lights in existing aircraft fleets with new ones is driving the growth of the ceiling & wall lights segment of the market.
Increasing use of narrow-body aircraft as low-cost carriers for short distances is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market
Though narrow-body aircraft requires less number of interior lights, owing to their low seating capacity. However, they are expected to be the largest consumers of aircraft cabin lighting across the globe during the forecast period as they have the highest fleet count among all aircraft types across the world. These aircraft are also used as low-cost carriers for domestic purposes. Thus, the increasing use of narrow-body aircraft for short distances is expected to lead to a rise in their number, thereby contributing to the growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market.
Use of advanced and energy-efficient lighting by airlines in their underproduction aircraft is fueling the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market
Commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing are focusing on using advanced and energy-efficient lighting in their underproduction aircraft. As such, most of the providers of aircraft cabin lighting are offering the line-fit option for aircraft cabin lighting as it is easy to customize cabin lighting in new aircraft according to the requirements of airlines before their delivery. This is fueling the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market. The OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the aftermarket segment from 2017 to 2022.
Aircraft cabin lighting market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022
Increasing demand for new aircraft from the Asia Pacific region due to the flourishing commercial aviation sector in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in this region. Moreover, continuous rise in the number of air passengers and an increase in the number of commercial aircraft manufacturers in Asia Pacific are also fueling the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market in the region. The adoption of new and advanced aircraft cabin lighting by manufacturers for their newly developed aircraft and the replacement of the existing cabin lights with new ones in old aircraft fleets are also propelling the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting in the region.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market include Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies (US), Diehl Stiftung (Germany), Rockwell Collins (US), Astronics (US), STG Aerospace (UK), Luminator Technology (US), and Honeywell (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
