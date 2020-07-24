Cranberry Segment is Projected to Dominate the Proanthocyanidins Market in Coming Years
Proanthocyanidins Market by Source (Cranberry, Grape Seed, and Pine Bark), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Functional Food & Beverages), Type (Type A and Type B), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2020 ) The proanthocyanidins market is estimated to account for a value of USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 280 million by 2025. Increasing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products, and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the proanthocyanidins market. Manufacturers in this market are focusing on developing proanthocyanidin products that cater to various applications such as healthcare, skincare, functional food & beverages, and pet nutrition.
The cranberry segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market for proanthocyanidins during the forecast period as it offers several health benefits that make it a versatile ingredient for use in the food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. Type A proanthocyanidins derived from cranberries have a unique molecular structure that exhibits potent bacterial antiadhesion activities, which help in maintaining personal hygiene.
The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is projected to a leading segment in the proanthocyanidins market during the forecast period. With the rise in aging population, consumers are becoming more conscious and aware of various diseases that can be prevented. This concern has driven the pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements market, particularly in the European and North American countries. Health-conscious consumers prefer balanced diet alternatives such as health supplements. Due to the rising urbanization and busy lifestyles of consumers, there has been a significant increase in self-prescriptions. Consumers now rely more on alternative channels to self-diagnose themselves and also take preventive measures to keep themselves healthy. Such practices are significantly increasing the demand for proanthocyanidins in dietary supplements globally.
Key Market Players
The key players in the proanthocyanidins market include Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D'or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China). Market leaders such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through new product development launches, expansions, and investments.
