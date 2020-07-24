Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments
The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025.
The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Agricultural Inoculants, Agricultural Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
By trends, the biocontrols segment is projected to dominate the agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period.
Biocontrols are expected to be a substitute for conventional chemicals due to the increasing regulations on chemical usage and maximum residue levels (MRLs). The pesticides market is expected to decline, owing to their detrimental effect on the living organisms. Biocontrols not only kills the target pests but also aids in minimizing the number of sprays. The ban on the usage of key pesticides will also drive the market for biocontrols market across the regions.
By trends, the bionematicides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period.
There has been an increase in the loss of agricultural crops due to root-knot nematodes, globally, every year. Currently, the market for bionematicides is not majorly commercialized, but in the coming years, it poses a great scope. The increasing concerns towards preventing the loss caused by soil-borne insects is fueling the growth of the bionematicides market.
Significant competition to capitalize on the market potential among international manufacturers in the Europe and American regions
The need to maintain a minimum residual level in food products and high growth prospects for organic food has been driving the agricultural biologicals market in these regions. Developed countries adopt modern agricultural practices and have strict regulations to limit excessive agrochemical applications. Therefore, the markets in Europe and North America are influenced by such drivers. The awareness regarding the sustainable benefits of biologicals has promoted the growth in developing countries such as Asia Pacific and South America.
This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Corteva AgriSciences (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), and Certis USA LLC (US), which are some of the well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Valagro S.P.A. (Italy), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Stockton Bio-AG (Israel), Valent BioSciences (US), and Rizobacter Argentina (Argentina), among others.
