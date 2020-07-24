Bronchoscopy Market Worth $2.6 billion | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis & Major Key Players
North America dominated the Bronchoscopy Devices Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2020 ) The research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
Market Size Estimation;
The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, application, working channel diameter, usability, patient age, end user, and region).
How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?
The Global Bronchoscopy Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Based on product, the bronchoscopy market is segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment. The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to the imaging systems and accessories, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements.
On the basis of usability, the bronchoscopy market is segmented into reusable and disposable bronchoscopes. The reusable bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high image quality achieved through reusable bronchoscopes.
Browse 235 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 222 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40057877
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
- Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities
- Technological Advancements
Critical questions answered in the report:
- How will the current technological trends affect the bronchoscopy market in the long term?
- What are the reasons contributing to the growth of the bronchoscopes segment in the bronchoscopy market?
- Which regions are likely to grow at the highest CAGR?
- What are the challenges hindering the adoption of bronchoscopy equipment?
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40057877
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, and rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada are contributing to the large share of North America.
Who are the key players operating in the bronchoscopy market?
The key players in the global bronchoscopy market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan). Other prominent players in the market include Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Medtronic (Ireland), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Cook Medical (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Roper Technologies (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), LYMOL Medical (US), LABORIE Medical Technologies (Canada), EFER Endoscopy (France), EMOS Technology GmbH (Germany), VBM Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), MACHIDA Endoscope Co. Ltd., (China).
