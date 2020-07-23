Power Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Power Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power ICs), Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide and Gallium Carbide), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Vertical (ICT, Consumer El
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2020 ) According to the new market research report on the “Power electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power ICs), Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide and Gallium Carbide), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Vertical (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global power electronics market size is expected to grow from USD 35.1 billion in 2020 to USD 44.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.
The increasing focus on the use of renewable power sources across the globe, growing adoption of power electronics in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and increasing use of power electronics in consumer electronics are the major factors driving the growth of the power electronics market. Market is expected to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in supply chain, manufacturing & distribution across the value chain.
Power modules market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
High power efficiency requirements from various applications drive the demand for power modules. Government initiatives to increase the adoption of EV/HEV, rising electrification in the automotive industry, inclined trends of clean energy generation (renewable energy generation), increasing number of charging stations, increasing industrialization, growing adoption of intelligent modules in consumer appliances, and industrial automation & Industry 4.0 are the major factors driving the growth of the modules segment. Modules are used in various applications, such as motor control and drives; hybrid-electric solutions for construction, commercial, and agricultural vehicles; solutions for solar energy systems; uninterruptible power supply (UPS); room air conditioners; high frequency & switching applications; dc/dc converters; auxiliary inverters; hybrid electrical vehicles; and inductive heating & welding.
The Automotive & Transportation vertical to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The automotive vertical is expected to dominate this market in the coming years owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles in developing regions. Also, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and sustainable growth have increased government support in several countries to boost the production of electric vehicles, supported by incentives. This is expected to develop and expand the charging infrastructure and provide opportunities for the market. China is one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, and it has scaled up the production by implementing new policies and subsidies aimed at automobiles, particularly new energy vehicles. In May 2020, the government announced the extension of NEV subsidies and tax policies by about 2 years, along with high capital investment for battery charging infrastructure by about USD 38 million. Such efforts are expected to boost the automobile market of the country and drive the market for power electronics.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR for the global power electronics industry from 2020–2025. APAC is expected to continue to hold the largest market size and expected to be the fastest-growing region in the power electronics market owing to the rapid development of consumer electronics products, which drives power IC market. Consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive are among important verticals in the APAC market
Renewable energy generation is one of the key revenue pockets for the market in APAC. Governments in multiple countries of the region are motivating the shift towards renewable energy generation, mainly photovoltaics or solar, in the form of various offers and subsidies. Fast-track adoption of electric vehicles across the region is also a prime factor driving the power electronics market growth. Various countries in APAC have set targets to increase the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution levels. For instance, China raised its 2025 sales target for electrified cars; the country wants about 25% of new cars sold by 2025 to be electrified. The Japanese government has aimed to have all new cars sold in Japan to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2050. Likewise, the Korean Government is aiming to achieve electrification of 33% of new vehicles by 2030. All these factors expected to drive the growth of the power electronics market in APAC.
Key Market Players
Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Texas Instruments (US), Toshiba (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), GaN Systems (Canada), Littelfuse (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Microchip (US), ROHM (Japan), SEMIKRON (Germany), Transphorm (US), UnitedSiC (US), and Wolfspeed, A Cree Company (US) are some of the key players operating in the power electronics market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
