The Poultry Segment Dominated the Global Market for Slaughtering Equipment
Slaughtering Equipment Market by Type (Stunning, Killing, Cut-up, Deboning & Skinning, Evisceration), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Bovine, Seafood), Automation (Fully Automated, Semi-automated), Process Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2020 ) The slaughtering equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.28 Billion by 2023 from USD 6.62 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.56%. Increase in demand for processed meat, lenient trade policies, and an increase in meat exports are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for slaughtering equipment.
The poultry segment dominated the global market for slaughtering equipment in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. The demand for poultry has been growing significantly worldwide, which led to an increase in demand for poultry slaughtering equipment such as killing, cut-up, deboning & skinning, and evisceration equipment. Most large-scale poultry meat producers use automated poultry slaughtering line for high capacity production.
On the basis of automation, the semi-automated line method segment dominated the global market for slaughtering equipment in 2017. Semi-automatic slaughtering lines consist of some automatic machines as well as manual labor-oriented processes during slaughtering. Semi-automated lines have lower initial investments and require low maintenance costs, which are its main advantages over automated slaughtering equipment.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global slaughtering equipment market through 2023, owing to urbanization and growth of fast food and restaurant chains. Industry players in the North American region address consumer demand for processed meat to cater to the demand of various consumers in the region.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global slaughtering equipment market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in meat consumption, population growth, and increase in awareness about quality and hygienic meat products in the region. High consumption of meat in urban areas and the increase in demand for processed meat products drive the growth of the market for slaughtering equipment in the region.
The key players in the global slaughtering equipment market include Marel (Iceland), BADDER Group (Denmark), BAYLE SA (France), Prime Equipment Group (US), CTB (US), Brower Equipment (US), Jarvis Equipment (India), Industries Riopel (Canada), ASENA (Azerbaijan), Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited (India), Meatek Food Machineries (India), BANSS (Germany), Limos (Slovenia), Best & Donovan (US), and Blasau (Spain).
