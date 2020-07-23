Cell Signaling Market Worth $3.51 billion | Applications, Major Segmentation, COVID-19 Analysis
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market
The Cell Signaling Market research report aims to estimate the market size and potential for growth in the cell signaling market across different segments such as type, product, technology, pathway, applications, and regions. This study also provides detailed information regarding factors influencing the growth of the market such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.
The Cell Signaling Market is expected reach USD 3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%
Research application drive the growth of cell signalling Market during the forecast period;
Research is an important application segment in the cell signaling industry and has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in cell biology instruments, and increase in the cell-based research activities across the globe.
The rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions has led to an increase in cell signaling-based research across the globe. According to the 2014 report of the American Heart Foundation, nearly 17.3 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) each year, accounting for 30% of global deaths. This number is projected to increase to 23.6 million by 2030. Moreover, according to the WHO, cancer is the second-most-common cause of death in the U.S.; 1,658,370 cancer cases were diagnosed in the country in 2015 (Source: American Cancer Society). The growing incidence of these diseases is one of the major factors driving the demand for cell biology-based procedures across the globe.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
This report segments the cell signaling technology on the basis of product, pathway, signaling type, technology, application, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The cell signaling consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017. The increasing number of cell signaling research activities and rising incidence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the segments large market share.
By pathway, the cell signaling market is segmented into AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), Akt, ErbB/HER, Hedgehog (Hh), NF-êB, Janus kinase and signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK/STAT), Notch, and other signaling pathways. The Akt pathway segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.
Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The major players in the Cell Signaling Market include QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Beckman Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)
