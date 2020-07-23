Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Environmental Testing Market
Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Environmental Testing Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2020 ) The environmental testing market is projected to reach USD 12.75 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017. The market is driven by increasing regulations pertaining to environment protection, cost- & time-effective customized testing services, and active participation of government and regulatory bodies to monitor environmental conditions.
Water pollution is one of the major causes of waterborne diseases and other health problems. Residues brought by run-off water from agricultural fields, discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage and industrial effluents, and disposal of fly ash or solid waste into a water body cause severe problems such as water pollution. Increased turbidity of water because of sediments reduces the penetration of light in water, which reduces photosynthesis by aquatic plants. Thus, water testing is an important area that drives the segment.
North America is estimated to be the largest environmental testing market. Several environment-governing organizations are present in this market and have enforced various environment protection policies. The North American environmental testing market addresses various environmental issues such as climate change, acid rain reduction, and greenhouse gas emissions. These factors are projected to drive the demand for environmental testing in this region.
Key players in the environmental testing market include SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), and ALS (Australia). Mérieux (US), Microbac Laboratories (US), R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and Alex Stewart (UK) are a few other key players that also have a significant share in the environment testing market.
SGS is one of the active players in the environmental testing market; it is involved in inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services. The company has a good range of environmental testing service offerings in the water, soil, air, and wastewater testing market for various contaminants such as microbiological, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues. It has significant R&D centers and adopts techniques as per technology advancements. In addition, the company has strong testing services across the globe with a strong presence in the US, UK, Germany, France, and India, among others; this has enabled it to strengthen its customer base and client base.
Eurofins is an international group of laboratories that provides testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and consumer products industries, as well as to governments. The company adopts strategies such as acquisitions & expansions to increase its geographic presence. In March 2017, the company acquired Mechem Laboratories (“Mechem”) (Singapore) in order to accelerate the roll-out of its world-leading capabilities in testing services and a strong entry platform in the local environment testing market.
Intertek is a provider of quality and safety services. It serves manufacturers, retailers, governments, and traders across various industries, globally. The company operates through 1,000 locations in over 100 countries across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It focuses on expansions as its key strategy to develop its networks. In 2014, the company expanded its operations to Makati, Philippines. This strategy was adopted to complement its expertise in the Philippines with Intertek’s analytical, inspection, auditing, and certification services.
