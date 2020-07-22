Jimmy's TOP Virtual Pinball Tables!
The VPIn standard VS. The VPIN Ultra virtual pinball table!
It’s me again, Jimmy Smith from IN THE NEW AGE. Once again, I deemed it necessary to release some of my top picks within the arcade game industry, however this time, I have released the top virtual pinball tables for the year 2020! Here are my pinball picks and my reviews!
1. Vpin Virtual Pinball Machine (IN THE NEW AGE)
Sorry guys, of course I needed to start out with our most sought-after pinball machine, the Vpin virtual pinball. But, let’s face it, it’s one bad-to-the-bone pinball machine!
The Vpin pinball machine is possibly the most advanced pinball machine on the market, reason being unlike traditional pinball tables, the Vpin is a near perfect video simulation of almost every pinball machine ever created since, well since the 1950's!
The Vpin includes almost every pinball machine from the 50's, the 60's, the 70's, the 80; s, the 90s, and the 2000's including many 2020 pinball game titles.
The Vpin includes 3 different LCD screens. The play field is created and displayed on a 42" LCD 4k screen! All LCD screen sizes; 42", 32", 15"!
Compare the Vpin pinball machine to the traditional pinball machine!
Traditional pinball tables problems that will probably happen sooner or later including but not limited to; ball jams, flipper jams, coil burn-outs, light bulbs burning out, circuit board problems, and the obvious, becoming board of playing only 1 single pinball machine, when you could be playing 2,000 pinball games on the Vpin virtual pinball machine!
Now, for Jimmy’s TOP CJOICE, all depending on how you look at it. And what I mean to say is the VPin standard pinball machine is of course in a league of its own. By this, I mean to say, it includes 900+ pinball tables, and 1,000+ actual video arcade games. However, for the advent pinball player, he or she may not want any video games or joysticks in their pinball machine. Additionally, they may want a few more bells and whistles that the new VPin Ultra includes.
2. The VPin Ultra 300 In One Pinball Machine
Check out the world’s most advanced pinball machine!
IN THE NEW AGE (Inthenewage.com).
There is a good explanation explaining g why the name of our company is “IN THE NEW AGE.” And, that reason is because of the nature of our company and the products we sell. What I mean by this is the fact that we sell some of the world’s most unique, and innovative arcade games and related game room products on the market. As many of you already know, we sell arcade games that includes 1,000’s of the world’s most popular video arcade games ever made. Additionally, we are the home of the world famous VPin virtual pinball machine. However, now we have released our all new HIGHLY advanced virtual pinball machine, the all new VPin Ultra virtual pinball machine!
The all new VPin Ultra, sold exclusively by IN THE NEW AGE, is no doubt a video pinball machine ahead of its time!
The VPin Ultra Virtual Pinball Machine!
About the product:
49" 4K VP ULTRA VIRTUAL PINBALL MACHINE
FORCE FEEDBACK DOF EDITION
• Fully DOF enabled
• Mechanical Force Feedback
• (8 Solenoids & 1 x Shaker Motor)
• Analog Nudging enabled
• (Accelerometer enabled)
• Digital Plunger
• (Skill shot enabled)
• Physical Tilt Bob & Knocker
• (Slam Tilt enabled)
• Game Controlled LED Flashers & Under-cabinet Light Strips
• 1000+ Pinball Tables Compatible (4K)
• Your Choice of Artwork Wrap is included
• FREE Custom Artwork Design included!
• Best Commercially Available Visual Pinball Machine"
• Enhanced fully DOF enabled Virtual Pinball Machine
• Full Force Feedback
• (8 x Siemens Solenoids & 1 Shaker Motor)
• Digital Nudging - Digital Plunger
• Physical Tilt Bob - Physical Free Game Knocker
• Game Controlled RGB LED Flashers & Light Strips
• 49" Full Size Wide body 4K VP Ultra HD LG Playfield Monitor
• (Edge-to-edge bezel-free Playfield Design - we use Industrial Monitors, not TVs)
• High Quality Sound with built-in Subwoofer
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION & SPECIFICATIONS
The VP ULTRA VP is the most advanced 4K VP Ultra HD Virtual Pinball Machine on the Planet, compatible with over 1000 Visual Pinball, Future Pinball and Zen Studios Pinball FX Tables, all in a single Unit.
Just like the name implies, the VP ULTRA VP excels at everything it does. This incredible machine sucks you into the game with our advanced tactile feedback system (full force mechanical DOF enabled). You'll feel every knock, click, and shake that you would feel on a mechanical Pinball Machine.
Grab a hold of the real plunger and let her rip! About to drain a ball. Go ahead and shove the machine left or right for that last second death save, because our built in nudge sensor let's this virtual ball behave as if it was real (don't say anything, it doesn't know it's not a real ball). Unlike our competitors (i.e. Vcabs, etc...) we use the better control boards with VP Ultra-sensitive accelerometers and a field of depth only achieved with properly recessed, edge-to-edge, angular Playfield cabinet design.
Our game controlled RGB LED Strobes further suck you in with a stunning visual light show controlled by each individual game. It even features under-cabinet and back-glass cabinet game-controlled DOF RGB LED strips.
Ball motion physics are VP Ultra-realistic and allows you to replay all your favorite pinball tables all in one single gorgeous pinball cabinet. You are sure to lose track of time playing these immersive pinball tables:
• Mainboard: H310M
• Hard Disk: 120G SSD
• Ram: DDR 4 8G
• Graphic Card: GTX 1050TI 4G
• NEW Digital Plunger System
• Analog Nudging allows you to bump the table and the ball will move for Saves and Slam Tilts Full Forced Feedback:
• 10 Solenoids
• Shaker Motor
• 5 Flashers
• ROM Controlled Under-cabinet LED lights
• Night Mode: this allows you turn off all the mechanical sounds devices and lights in night
• All tables are in Visual Pinball X (10) and Pinball FX3 systems, all full support force feedback Custom Artwork
• Strong Sound System:
• 1 pair of 4" Coaxial Speakers, 8" Subwoofer
• 3 Channel Amplifier with Bass, Treble and Subwoofer Controls *
Support Upgrade PC configuration
All products available on our website:
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball tables:
Standard pinball tables, single game pinball tables, and virtual pinball tables that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines. For all products we sell visit: http://InTheNewAge.com
InTheNewAge.com
