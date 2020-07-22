Receive a full understanding of the regulations with our EASA Part CAMO Webinars in August
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming EASA Part CAMO Webinars:
EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day – Webinar
About the webinar session:
EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day
Date: 11 August 2020
Price: 340 EUR *Note – see the different pricing options below
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-CAMO in specific the area of the CAMO & ARC.
The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities, and tasks.
The training is very practical with numerous examples, which are intended to give a workable perspective of how to apply the knowledge that the delegates gain in the workplace. See the content of the training and register here
EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day
Date: 13 August 2020
Price: 340 EUR *Note – see the different pricing options below
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3) – the training day consists of 6 actual hours with the appropriate pauses
This course delivers a practical pathway to implement Safety Management System (SMS) within your Part-CAMO organisation.
The Part-CAMO Safety Management System requires clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for safety, the establishment of a safety policy.
By joining the course, you will be able to ensure the identification of aviation safety hazards entailed by its activities, including through an internal safety reporting scheme and to ensure the evaluation of aviation safety hazards and the management of associated risks.
Check out the benefits
Webinar Prices
SAS is trying to support our customers’ needs in the best possible way and gives you an opportunity to choose from the following pricing options:
Basic webinar: 195 EUR – Includes the live training
Full package webinar: 340 EUR – Includes either live training + MP4 recording or live training + Soft Copy of the material
Advanced package webinar: 485 EUR – includes live training + MP4 + Soft Copy of the material
Note – The prices are per delegate for 1-day webinar training
What are our Discount Options?
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“Questions were welcomed and immediately answered.”
“The instructor made sure that every person understood the content of the course.”
“The presentation of the material was perfect.”
“The content was explained in detail.”
“The instructor stayed on one subject until it was cleared for everybody and then moved on”
For additional information & to book your virtual seat, please contact us at office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
