Global Squid Market will be more than US$ 11.6 Billion by 2025 | Renub Research
The global squid market is driven by the growing preference of Import & Export with the production & consumption countries analysis. Global Squid Market will be more than US$ 11.6 Billion by 2025.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Squid Market By Import, Export, Production, Consumption, Products, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" The squids have immense nutritional benefits as it contains copper, which helps in iron absorption, storage, and it is suitable for metabolism in the body. The copper present is Squids also helps in the formation of red blood cells. The consumption of Squids can fulfil 90 percent of copper demand of an average adult. It also contains Selenium; deficiency of which results in a disease like rheumatoid arthritis. Antioxidant properties of Selenium are vital for human health. Due to all these factors, the demand for Squids is increasing globally, according to Renub Research analysis global Squid market is forecasted to be US$ 11.6 Billion by 2025.
Protein is vital for the growth and overall health of a person. Healthy muscles, skin, nails, and hair require the right amount of protein, which is present in Squids. Vitamins like B2, B3, B12 are vital for human health; all these vitamins are present in Squids. It also contains Phosphorus, and this mineral helps in aiding calcium for bones and teeth development. Squid is also a good source of magnesium, zinc, and potassium. Magnesium can relax muscles and nerves. Zinc helps a person in the prevention of infections, and potassium is helpful for healthy blood pressure in the human body.
Squid has different biology due to which it requires a different approach in storage than other seafood counterparts. It has a short life span and grows at a faster pace than other sea creatures. Spain is the most significant consumer and importer of Squid; this country has the most significant share in global Squid market. Other importing countries of Squid are Japan, China, Italy, and South Korea. Spain has the most prominent industry for Squid processing in Europe. Also, Spanish is ahead in Squid consumption in both per capita consumption and per capita expenditure on Squid products.
The market of Squid is growing year on year due to the increase in the number of seafood outlets and restaurants due to which consumption of seafood is growing. Growth in per capita income and online sale of food and beverages through food delivery apps will also boost the market of Squid in remote areas.
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Global Squid Market
Global economic activities have been disturbed by COVID-19 and import-export of most countries has declined to a historic low. The production of Squid has fallen due to lockdown imposed by various governments. Supply of Squid in European countries like Italy and Spain has also declined due to pandemic the demand. The market in Asian countries such as South Korea, China and Japan has also declined, due to interrupted supply chain in these countries.
Market Summary:
The report provides the Import, Export Market and Volume of all these 3 types of Squids:
1. Frozen Squid
2. Fresh Squid
3. Prepared Squid
By Import: This market research report has covered the market, market share, volume, and volume share of the following countries: Spain, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea and other countries by Frozen, Fresh, and Prepared types.
By Export: The report also provides market, market share, volume, and volume share of the following countries: China, India, Spain, Peru, Thailand, and Others
Industry Related Opportunity:
