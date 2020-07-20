Global Crab Market will reach 3.7 Million Metric Tonnes by 2026 | Renub Research
The global crab market is driven by the increasing prevalence of export & import with the types of crab species, production, countries, value chain analysis & forecast.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Global Crab Market and Volume by Type, Export, Import, Production, Countries, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" The awareness about the nutritional benefits of having Crab in diet and the increasing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food speciality stores around the world will thrust the crab market. Crab contains a significant amount of vitamins, proteins, and minerals, as well as anti-inflammatory properties, which are essential for blood pressure reduction and improvement for mental health and bone health. According to Renub Research analysis, the global crab market will be 3.7 Million Metric Tonnes by the end of the year 2026.
It also contains Omega-3 polyunsaturated acids, Selenium which is essential for human’s antioxidant defence system, preventing damage to cells and tissues along with Crab also contains Copper and Phosphorus. Apart from these benefits, continuous customization and innovation in cuisines, creative and aggressive marketing campaigns, and surging demand for healthy and nutritious meals are also key drivers for the growth of the global crab market in the upcoming years.
Gluten-free property of Crab makes it the preferred choice significant portion of the population around the world. Countries that are producing Blue Crab are the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, and Others. Chinese Mitten Crab is producing in China and Taiwan. Gazami Crab producing countries are China, South Korea, Japan, and Others. Indo-Pacific Swamp Crab producing countries are China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and Others. Snow Crab is produced in Canada, the United States, and Other countries.
Growing in per capita income, increasing urbanization, growth in the number of food outlets and restaurants are leading to per capita consumption of seafood, especially Crab. China is the biggest exporter of Crab in the global supply chain. Some of the exporting countries are Canada, Indonesia, United States, and the Russian Federation. On the other hand, the United States is the world’s largest crab importer; other importing countries are China, Japan, and South Korea.
Online and eCommerce channels are also providing Crab and Crabmeat to consumers, and this initiative will be a major growth factor in the global crab market. Seafood companies are involved in creating connections across supply chains ranging from fishers, processors, wholesalers to retailers, and seafood restaurant chains. Seafood companies are also focusing on internet-savvy customers by providing them attractive deals to grow their business; these actions are also helping the growth of the Crab market worldwide.
Crab Market is affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
The global supply chain has been disturbed by this deadly virus; the consumption of Crab has also declined due to lockdown imposed by government across the world. People are avoiding shopping in the open market, even in affected areas. The United States is the biggest importer of Crab, but consumers cannot buy seafood items due to restrictions imposed by authorities.
Market Summary:
By Export: The research report covers China, Canada, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and the United States; according to Renub Research, China is the biggest exporter of Crab than other exporting countries.
By Import: United States, China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan are the leading countries for Crab import. The United States has the most significant market share in the Crab market as compared to other countries.
By Type: In this research report, covered the following species of Crab: Blue, Chinese Mitten, Gazami, Indo-Pacific Swamp & Snow Crab.
Industry Related Opportunity:
